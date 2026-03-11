VINCENT LEADS BARRACUDA PAST GULLS, 4-1

SAN JOSE, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (34-16-2-2) scored three times in the second period and went on to defeat the San Diego Gulls (25-18-8-4), 4-1, on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda have now won four in a row, including four straight against Anaheim’s affiliate.

After a scoreless opening period, the Barracuda broke the game open early in the second. At 3:49, Anthony Vincent (8) worked into the slot and snapped home a shot to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, Oliver Wahlstrom (22) tipped a Filip Bystedt bid past Calle Clang and then poked in the loose puck behind the Gulls’ netminder.

San Diego answered less than a minute later when Tristan Luneau (6) beat Laurent Brossoit at 6:47 to pull the Gulls within one. However, the Barracuda restored their two-goal advantage late in the period while shorthanded when Jimmy Huntington (13) finished off a Vincent broken-stick shot.

The Barracuda controlled the third period defensively before Bystedt (16) sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 18:09.

Brossoit stopped 33 of 34 shots to earn the win—his fifth in a row and 11th in 14 games since joining the team in January. Calle Clang made 28 saves on 31 shots for San Diego.