HALTTUNEN HOISTS BARRACUDA PAST ADS

Milwaukee, WI. – The San Jose Barracuda (34-16-2-2) closed out their two-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals (22-25-4-3) on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. With the victory, San Jose swept the two-game set in Milwaukee and improved to 3-1 in the season series.

San Jose opened the scoring midway through the first period when Quentin Musty (13) lifted in a shot past Matthew Murray at 7:12 after taking a feed from Noah Beck . Milwaukee answered late in the frame while on a five-on-three power play as Austin Roest (1) beat Laurent Brossoit with just 14 seconds left in the period to tie the game, putting home a rebound from just beyond the crease.

After a scoreless second period, the Barracuda broke the deadlock late in the third. With 3:44 remaining, Kasper Halttunen (11) wired home the eventual game-winning goal. Patrick Giles (8) sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:52.

Brossoit stopped 26 of 27 shots to earn the win, his 13th of the season and 10th with the Barracuda, while Colin White recorded two assists in the victory.

With the win, the Barracuda have now won five in a row on the road, three in a row overall, and are 8-1-1 in their last 10 overall.