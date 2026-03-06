GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT ADMIRALS

FRI, MAR. 6, 2026 | 5:00 PM PT | U-W MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA | MILWAUKEE, WI

MILWAUKEE MATCHUP: The Barracuda hit the road for two games in Milwaukee against the Admirals beginning Friday. The Barracuda split a two-game set with the Predators’ affiliate at Tech CU Arena in October. Friday’s game will mark just the second ever in Milwaukee for the Barracuda and the first since Jan. 28, 2018, a 3–2 win.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda returned to the win column Wednesday night, edging the San Diego Gulls 3–2 at Tech CU Arena. San Jose struck early when Patrick Giles (7) backhanded in a Kasper Halttunen wrap just 3:12 into the first, and Quentin Musty (10) doubled the lead with 24 seconds left in the period when his pass toward the net deflected off Tomas Suchanek and in. Oliver Wahlstrom (20) made it 3–0 at 2:22 of the third, finishing a perfect feed from Filip Bystedt. San Diego answered with goals from Tristan Luneau (5) and Tyson Hinds (4) midway through the final frame, but the Barracuda held on behind key saves from Laurent Brossoit and a late penalty kill. The win moved San Jose to 4–2 against the Gulls this season and marked their third straight victory in the season series.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired defenseman Jett Woo on Thursday in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson. Woo, 25, a second-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft, has one goal and seven assists in 26 games this season with the Abbotsford Canucks and has 91 points in 293 career AHL games with Abbotsford and the Utica Comets, along with a Calder Cup championship in 2025.

TALKIE MILWAUKEE: In the last meeting between the Sharks and Predators affiliates, the Barracuda defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 3–2 on Oct. 25 at Tech CU Arena. After Milwaukee opened the scoring with a Ryan Ufko power-play goal in the first period, Ethan Cardwell tied the game later in the frame with help from Luca Cagnoni and Jimmy Huntington. Cagnoni then gave San Jose the lead with a power-play goal in the second, but Oasiz Wiesblatt evened the score late in the period for Milwaukee. In the third, Colin White netted the game-winner on the power play at 7:08, finishing a setup from Igor Chernyshov and Egor Afanasyev. The Barracuda outshot the Admirals 39–22, while Jakub Skarek made 20 saves to secure the victory.

HISTORY VICTORY: The only other trip in the Barracuda’s 11-year history to Milwaukee came on Jan. 28, 2017. The Barracuda defeated the Admirals 4–2 on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Kevin Labanc opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the game before Anthony Richard tied it later in the first period for Milwaukee. In the second, Nikolay Goldobin restored the Barracuda lead and Tim Heed added another less than a minute later, though Frederick Gaudreau pulled the Admirals within one on the power play. Barclay Goodrow sealed the win with an insurance goal midway through the third period. Troy Grosenick stopped 24 of 26 shots in net for San Jose as the Barracuda finished the night with a 30–27 edge in shots.

CONNECTIVE TISSUE: Both Egor Afanasyev and Jimmy Huntington are Admirals alumni. In his final season with Milwaukee in 2023–24, Afanasyev led the team in points (54), goals (27), shorthanded goals (5), and shots (189). Over his three years with the Ads, he skated in 187 games, totaling 113 points (52+61=113). Afanasyev was traded to the Sharks in the summer of 2024 for former first-rounder Ozzy Wiesblatt. Huntington spent parts of two seasons with the Admirals from 2021–23, collecting 51 points (16+35=51) in 85 games and helping Milwaukee, along with Afanasyev, reach the conference finals in 2024. On the other side, former Sharks and Barracuda goaltender Magnus Chrona enters his second year with the Admirals in 2025–26. Chrona, along with current teammate David Edstrom, was dealt to Nashville last August in the Yaroslav Askarov trade.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda (25.1%) and Admirals (24.4%) boast the top two power plays in the league. Barracuda forward Oliver Wahlstrom (12) and Milwaukee forward Danil Carr (11) rank tied for third and tied for fourth in power-play goals, respectively, while Ads forward Ryan Ufko (17) and Barracuda defenseman Luca Cagnoni (15) rank tied for third and tied for fifth in power-play assists.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (41), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). He also ranks tied for first in assists (26). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category. On Saturday, he notched three points (2+1=3), including the game-winner as part of a two-goal second period.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 22nd come-from-behind win of the season on Saturday, erasing a 2–0 deficit. They are now 9–12 when trailing after one period and 14-14-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has seven goals in his last eight games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (20) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.

FORWARDS FRAGMENTED: The Sharks announced that forwards Cam Lund and Ethan Cardwell underwent successful surgeries last week, ending their seasons. Lund lost an edge during a game on Feb. 14 and crashed into the boards in his first game back after representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. Cardwell has been out since Jan. 24. Additionally, Barracuda forward Shane Bowers underwent surgery last week and is out at least six weeks after being injured in a fight in Abbotsford on Feb. 7.

