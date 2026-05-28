San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), AHL ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Mack Oliphant to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Oliphant, 23, made his professional/Barracuda debut on Mar. 22 against the Abbotsford Canucks , recording a plus-one rating and two shots on goal.

The 2025-26 season marked Oliphant’s final collegiate campaign at Holy Cross , where he served as an alternate captain. In 35 games with the Crusaders, he recorded 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 10 penalty minutes. For the second consecutive season, he was named to the All-Atlantic Hockey Second Team .

Over his four-year collegiate career, the Northbrook, IL native skated in 153 games, posting 68 points (12 goals, 56 assists) and 43 penalty minutes.

Before his time at Holy Cross, the six-foot-three, right-shot defenseman spent one season in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) with the Johnstown Tomahawks .