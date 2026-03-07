GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT ADMIRALS

SAT, MAR. 7, 2026 | 4:00 PM PT | U-W MILWAUKEE PANTHER ARENA | MILWAUKEE, WI

MILWAUKEE MATCHUP: After a 4-1 win on Friday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Barracuda close out their four-game season series with the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday. The Barracuda have won the last two meetings against Nashville’s top affiliate and are 2-0 all-time in Milwaukee.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda opened a two-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Milwaukee struck first at 8:42 of the opening period when Shawn Element (3) chipped a puck past Matt Davis, but San Jose answered late in the frame as Quentin Musty (11) tied the game off a feed from Filip Bystedt. The Barracuda took control early in the second period when Oliver Wahlstrom (21) scored on a delayed penalty at 2:24, and Musty (12) added his second of the night at 5:09 to extend the lead. Luca Cagnoni (7) capped the scoring at 12:48 of the third period, while Matt Davis made 24 saves for his first AHL win. San Jose outshot Milwaukee 37-25, and Musty, Nolan Allan (two assists), and Kasper Halttunen (two assists) each recorded multi-point efforts.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired defenseman Jett Woo on Thursday in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson. Woo, 25, a second-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft, has one goal and seven assists in 26 games this season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He also has 91 points in 293 career AHL games with Abbotsford and the Utica Comets, along with a Calder Cup championship in 2025.

HISTORY VICTORY: Prior to Friday, the only other trip to Milwaukee for the Barracuda in their history came on Jan. 28, 2017. The Barracuda defeated the Admirals 4–2 on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Kevin Labanc opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the game before Anthony Richard tied it later in the first period for Milwaukee. In the second, Nikolay Goldobin restored the Barracuda lead and Tim Heed added another less than a minute later, though Frederick Gaudreau pulled the Admirals within one on the power play. Barclay Goodrow sealed the win with an insurance goal midway through the third period. Troy Grosenick stopped 24 of 26 shots in net for San Jose as the Barracuda finished the night with a 30–27 edge in shots.

CONNECTIVE TISSUE: Both Egor Afanasyev and Jimmy Huntington are Admirals alumni. In his final season with Milwaukee in 2023–24, Afanasyev led the team in points (54), goals (27), shorthanded goals (5), and shots (189). Over his three years with the Ads, he skated in 187 games, totaling 113 points (52+61=113). Afanasyev was traded to the Sharks in the summer of 2024 for former first-rounder Ozzy Wiesblatt. Huntington spent parts of two seasons with the Admirals from 2021–23, collecting 51 points (16+35=51) in 85 games and helping Milwaukee, along with Afanasyev, reach the conference finals in 2024. On the other side, former Sharks and Barracuda goaltender Magnus Chrona enters his second year with the Admirals in 2025–26. Chrona, along with current teammate David Edstrom, was dealt to Nashville last August in the Yaroslav Askarov trade.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda (24.8%) and Admirals (24.0%) boast the top two power plays in the league. Barracuda forward Oliver Wahlstrom (12) and Milwaukee forward Danil Carr (10) are tied for third and tied for fourth in power-play goals, respectively, while Ads defenseman Ryan Ufko (17) and Barracuda defenseman Luca Cagnoni (15) rank tied for third and tied for fifth in power-play assists. The Ads also rank fifth in the AHL on the penalty kill (84.4%) and have killed 24 of their last 24 penalties over the past seven games.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (42), assists (26), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 23rd come-from-behind win of the season on Friday. They are now 9–12 when trailing after one period and 15-14-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Friday and now has eight goals in his last nine games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (21) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.

