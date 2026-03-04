BARRACUDA HOLD OFF GULLS TO EARN 3-2 WIN

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda (32-16-2-2) returned to the win column Wednesday night, edging the San Diego Gulls (24-17-8-4), 3-2, at Tech CU Arena.

San Jose struck early and late in the opening period to grab control. Just 3:12 in, Patrick Giles (7) opened the scoring as he backhanded in a Kasper Halttunen wrap. With 24 seconds remaining in the frame, Quentin Musty (10) doubled the lead, swinging a pass to the net that went off Tomas Suchanek and in. Suchanek entered the game at 7:55 of the first period after Calle Clang left with an injury.

After a scoreless second period in which the Barracuda outshot the Gulls 12-5, San Jose added what proved to be the game-winner early in the third. At 2:22, Oliver Wahlstrom (20) drove the net and directed in a perfect pass from Filip Bystedt .

San Diego pushed back midway through the final frame, getting goals from Tristan Luneau (5) at 5:41 and Tyson Hinds (4) at 13:27 to cut the deficit to one. However, the Barracuda held firm down the stretch, killing off a late penalty and got timely saves from Laurent Brissoit .

With the win, the Barracuda are now 4-2 against San Diego and have won three in a row versus the Ducks’ affiliate.