ROADRUNNERS SPOIL HUNTINGTON’S BIG NIGHT WITH COMEBACK WIN

San Jose, CA – Jimmy Huntington recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick in the first period and finished the night with two goals, an assist, and a fight — all within the opening 21:33 — but the San Jose Barracuda (31-16-2-2) saw their three-game winning streak and six-game point streak come to an end Sunday night, falling 6-4 to the Tucson Roadrunners (24-20-8-0) at Tech CU Arena.

The Barracuda’s regulation loss was their first this season when leading after 40 minutes (18-1-0-2) and their first defeat when scoring four or more goals (25-1).

Tucson opened the scoring at 5:34 of the first period when Michal Kunc (5) beat Matt Davis on a tic-tac-toe play, but quickly whe Huntington (11) tied the game at 8:53, snapping in a shot from the top of the right circle. Lucas Carlsson (12) then gave the Barracuda a 2-1 lead on the power play at 13:32, finishing a pass from Huntington in the high slot just nine seconds into the advantage. The period also featured a pair of fights, as Huntington and Kevin Connauton squared off at center ice, and later Anthony Vincent dropped the gloves with Sam Lipkin .

San Jose extended its lead early in the second when Huntington (12) tipped in a Luca Cagnoni point shot on the power play to make it 3-1 at 1:33. Tucson answered with a power-play goal from Daniil But (11) at 8:23 and pulled even at 12:47 on Cameron Hebig’s (17) tally. Vincent (7) restored the Barracuda lead at 14:26, jamming in a feed from Kyle Crnkovic to send San Jose into the third period ahead, 4-3.

At 7:07 of the third, But (11) lifted a puck toward the net from the right point that deflected off a Barracuda defender and in, leveling the score at 4-4. With the game still tied and under three minutes remaining, Scott Perunovich (6) gave Tucson the lead for good, beating Davis on a breakaway for what proved to be the game-winner. Kevin Rooney (12) added an empty-net goal at 18:35 to seal the 6-4 final.