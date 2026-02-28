AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
2/28 - Final
TUC 3
SJ 5
Game Recap Results
3/1 - 8:00 PM
TUC (23-20-8-0)
SJ (31-15-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
3/4 - 10:00 PM
SD (24-16-8-4)
SJ (31-15-2-2)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
Hero Image

BYSTEDT LEADS WAY IN WIN OVER ROADRUNNERS

Feb 28, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Roadrunners
 2 1 0 3
Barracuda
 0 4 1 5
BOX SCORE

 

San Jose, CA — The San Jose Barracuda (31-15-2-2) erupted for four goals in the second period and never looked back, defeating the Tucson Roadrunners (23-19-8-0), 5–3, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda have now won three in a row, have points in their last six (5-0-1-0), and finished the month at 7-2-1.

The two-goal comeback marked the team’s third two-goal rally in the last five games and its 22nd comeback victory of the year.

Tucson struck early when Jack Ricketts (4) opened the scoring just 53 seconds into the game, slipping a shot through Laurent Brossoit’s five-hole. Dmitri Simashev (8) then doubled the lead on the power play at 18:22 of the first to send the Roadrunners into the intermission ahead 2–0. Despite trailing, San Jose outshot Tucson 15–9 in the opening frame.

San Jose responded immediately in the second. Donavan Houle (3) swung a shot into an open net just 15 seconds into the period after Roadrunners goaltender Matt Villalta took a stick to the neck from a teammate, knocking him out of the play. Villalta left the game and did not return. After Andrew Agozzino (9) restored Tucson’s two-goal cushion at 6:14, the Barracuda took over. Filip Bystedt (14) ignited the comeback at 14:33, finishing a breakaway for his 14th of the season. Mattias Havelid (5) tied the game on the power play at 17:14, his second in as many games, and Bystedt (15) struck again at 19:08 to give San Jose its first lead of the night and the eventual game-winner.

In the third, Brossoit made several key saves to preserve the lead, and Houle (4) sealed the win with an empty-netter at 19:29.

Bystedt (2G, 1A) earned first-star honors, while Houle added two goals and Egor Afanasyev chipped in a pair of assists. San Jose outshot Tucson 41–34 and improved to 3-2 against Utah’s top affiliate this season.

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Sunday (5 p.m.) as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners for Pucks and Paws Night which features a dog leash giveaway to the first 2,000 fans. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

