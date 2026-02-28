GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS ROADRUNNERS

SAT, FEB. 28, 2026 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 50 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

HOME SWEET HOME: Riding a five-game point streak (4-0-1-0), the Barracuda return home on Saturday to take on the Tucson Roadrunners for a two-game series, beginning a three-game homestand. SJB is 2-2 against the Mammoth’s top affiliate this year and 1-1 at home. With Wednesday’s 4-2 win in Calgary, the Barracuda have now reached 30 wins in a season for the seventh time in franchise history and for the second consecutive year.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome, earning their second straight win in Calgary and finishing the season series 7-0-1-0 (4-0 on the road) against the Flames’ affiliate. Patrick Giles opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, and Mattias Havelid struck on the team’s second shot to give San Jose an early two-goal lead. After Calgary answered with second-period goals from Aydar Suniev and Ryan Chyzowski, Oliver Wahlstrom restored the advantage just 25 seconds later. Egor Afanasyev added insurance early in the third and finished with a goal and an assist, while Jimmy Huntington and Igor Chernyshov each recorded two helpers. Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves as the Barracuda outshot the Wranglers, 38-24.

LAST TUCSON TILT: In the last matchup against the Roadrunners, the Barracuda earned a 4–3 overtime win on Jan. 17 at the Tucson Convention Center. After trailing 1-0, San Jose answered with a power-play goal from Filip Bystedt and later surged ahead in the third with goals from Colin White and Jimmy Huntington. Tucson forced overtime, but Egor Afanasyev buried the power-play winner at 4:31 of the extra session. Laurent Brossoit made 19 saves to win his Barracuda debut, while Luca Cagnoni and Lucas Carlsson each recorded two assists, and Huntington added a goal and an assist.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored on Wednesday and now has six goals over his last five games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) is pacing the Barracuda in goals (19) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.

HUNTINGTON HUMMING: Barracuda forward Jimmy Huntington notched a pair of assists in each of his team’s two wins in Calgary earlier this week and is now pacing the team with 25 helpers. The eighth-year pro has already set a career high in assists this season and is now just two shy of 100 in the AHL. The 28-year-old won a Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears in 2024.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 21st come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday, erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third period. They are now 8-12 when trailing after one period and 13-13-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal. Tuesday’s two-goal comeback was the Barracuda’s second in their last three games.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt is still pacing the Barracuda in scoring (37), tied for second in assists (24) and goals (13), first in overtime winners (2), and tied for first in game-winners (4). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in goals, assists, points, power-play goals, and game-winning goals. The Sharks selected the six-foot-three Swede in the first round (27th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

BIG TUNA: Rookie Kasper Halttunen extended his career-best point and assist streak to three games on Wednesday, collecting a helper on the team’s fourth and final goal. The 20-year-old, who potted his first professional hat trick on Feb. 15, now has points in five of six games (3+5=8) and a shootout game-winner on Feb. 18 at San Diego. Among team rookies, he is second in goals (10), first in penalty minutes (35) and fighting majors (3), and second in power-play goals (5) and shots (90). During his two-year career with the London Knights (OHL), he recorded five hat tricks, including four in the postseason. Last season, the Sharks’ second-rounder helped the Knights capture the Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.

FORWARDS FRAGMENTED: The Sharks announced that forwards Cam Lund and Ethan Cardwell underwent successful surgeries this week, ending their seasons. Lund lost an edge during a game on Feb. 14 and crashed into the boards in his first game back after representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. Cardwell has been out since Jan. 24. Additionally, Barracuda forward Shane Bowers also underwent surgery this week and is out at least six weeks. He was injured during a fight in Abbotsford on Feb. 7. The Barracuda are also still without Colin White, who has been out since Feb. 6, and Sam Laberge, who has not played since Jan. 3.

