GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT WRANGLERS

WED, FEB. 25, 2026 | 6:00 PM PT | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME | CALGARY, AB

GM 49 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

BACK IN ‘BERTA: After a 5-3 win on Tuesday in Calgary, the Barracuda wrap up their eight-game season series with the Wranglers on Wednesday at the Saddledome. SJB is 6-0-1 against the Flames affiliate this season and 3-0 in Calgary.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda rallied from a two-goal deficit with four third-period goals to defeat the Calgary Wranglers, 5-3, on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. After Calgary built a 3-1 lead through two periods, Braden Hache (3) started the comeback at 3:19 of the third before Anthony Vincent (5, 6) scored twice, including the go-ahead tip at 10:49. Lucas Carlsson (10, 11) added a power-play goal in the first and sealed the win with an empty-netter, finishing with two goals. Jimmy Huntington and Donavan Houle each had two assists, Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves, and San Jose went 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice on Saturday, extending his goal streak to three games (five during the stretch). The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) is now tied for third in the league in power-play goals (12). Among Barracuda skaters, he ranks first in goals (18) and power-play markers. The franchise record for power-play goals in a season is 14, set in 2024-25 by Danil Gushchin.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 21st come-from-behind win of the season on Wednesday, erasing a 3-1 deficit in the third period. They are now 8-12 when trailing after one period and 13-13-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal. Tuesday’s two-goal comeback was the Barracuda’s second in their last three games.

FIL THE THRILL: The Sharks assigned center Filip Bystedt back to the Barracuda on Sunday. The team’s original All-Star selection was forced to miss the two-day event in Rockford after suffering an upper-body injury on Feb. 6 in Abbotsford. Despite missing five games, he still leads the team in points (36) and overtime game-winning goals (2), co-leads the team in game-winning goals (4) and shorthanded goals (1), and ranks second in assists (23). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed that total.

BIG TUNA: Rookie Kasper Halttunen recorded his first professional hat trick last Sunday, including two goals in a span of 1:02, as the Barracuda scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-4 win over Henderson. He now has points in four of his last five games (3+4=7) and a shootout game-winner during that span. The 20-year-old has 10 goals on the season, ranking second among Barracuda rookies. During his two-year career with the London Knights (OHL), he recorded five hat tricks, including four in the postseason. Last season, the Sharks’ second-round pick helped the Knights capture the Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.

FORWARDS FRAGMENTED: The Sharks announced that forwards Cam Lund and Ethan Cardwell underwent successful surgeries this week, ending their seasons. Lund lost an edge in a game on Feb. 14 and crashed into the boards in his first game back after representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. Cardwell has been out since Jan. 24. Additionally, Barracuda forward Shane Bowers also underwent surgery this week and is out at least six weeks. He was injured during a fight in Abbotsford on Feb. 7. The Barracuda are also still without Colin White, who has been out since Feb. 6, and Sam Laberge, who has not played since Jan. 3.

