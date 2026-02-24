GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT WRANGLERS

TUES, FEB. 24, 2026 | 6:00 PM PT | SCOTIABANK SADDLEDOME | CALGARY, AB

BACK IN ‘BERTA: The Barracuda make their way north of the border for the final time during the regular season, dropping the puck on a two-game set with the Calgary Wranglers beginning Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Barracuda earned a point at home on Saturday, falling 4-3 in overtime to the Wranglers — San Jose’s first loss to Calgary this season (5-0-1-0). Calgary enters Tuesday riding its second-longest winning streak of the year at three games, its longest since late October/early November when the club reeled off five in a row.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda fell to the Calgary Wranglers, 4-3, in overtime on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, snapping San Jose’s six-game overtime winning streak. Oliver Wahlstrom (17, 18) scored twice on the power play to give the Barracuda an early lead and later pull them within one after second-period goals from Daniil Miromanov (9), William Strömgren (9, 10), and Martin Frk (19) made it 3-2. Brendan Hoffmann (1) tied the game at 16:46 of the third with his first AHL goal to force overtime, but Strömgren netted the winner 48 seconds into the extra frame, finishing with three points. Laurent Brossoit made 39 saves in the loss, Ivan Prosvetov stopped 33 for Calgary, and San Jose went 2-for-5 on the power play and 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice on Saturday, extending his goal streak to three games (five during the stretch). The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) is now tied for third in the league in power-play goals (12). Among Barracuda skaters, he ranks first in goals (18) and power-play markers. The franchise record for power-play goals in a season is 14, set in 2024-25 by Danil Gushchin.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 20th come-from-behind win of the season on Wednesday, erasing a 2-0 deficit after the first period in San Diego. They are now 8-12 when trailing after one period and 12-13-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

FIL THE THRILL: The Sharks assigned center Filip Bystedt back to the Barracuda on Sunday. The team’s original All-Star selection was forced to miss the two-day event in Rockford after suffering an upper-body injury on Feb. 6 in Abbotsford. Despite missing the last five games, he still leads the team in points (36) and overtime game-winning goals (2), and co-leads in assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and shorthanded goals (1). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed that total.

BIG TUNA: Rookie Kasper Halttunen recorded his first professional hat trick last Sunday, including two goals in a span of 1:02, as the Barracuda scored a season-high eight goals in an 8-4 win over Henderson. On Wednesday, he scored the fifth-round shootout winner as the Barracuda completed a comeback shootout win against San Diego. The 20-year-old now has 10 goals on the season, ranking second among Barracuda rookies. During his two-year career with the London Knights (OHL), he recorded five hat tricks, including four in the postseason. Last season, the Sharks’ second-round pick helped the Knights capture the Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.

FORWARDS FRAGMENTED: The Sharks announced that forwards Cam Lund, Ethan Cardwell, and Shane Bowers all underwent successful surgeries this week. Lund and Cardwell are officially done for the year, while Bowers is out for the next six weeks. Lund lost an edge in a game on Feb. 14 and crashed into the boards in his first game back after representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. Cardwell has been out since Jan. 24, and Bowers was injured during a fight in Abbotsford on Feb. 7. The Barracuda are also still without Colin White, who has been out since Feb. 6, and Sam Laberge, who has not played since Jan. 3.