AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
Game Recap
Buy Tickets
BROSSOIT LEADS BARRACUDA PAST GULLS IN SHOOTOUT

Feb 18, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
Barracuda
 0 2 1 0 1 4
San Diego
San Diego Gulls
 2 0 1 0 0 3
San Diego, CA — The San Jose Barracuda (28-15-1-2) rallied from a two-goal deficit and defeated the San Diego Gulls (22-15-6-4), 4-3, in a shootout on Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

San Diego struck twice in the opening frame as Roland McKeown (5) scored at 1:59 and Justin Bailey (17) added another at 15:14 to give the Gulls a 2–0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Barracuda responded early in the second period when Jimmy Huntington (10) ripped in a shot off a faceoff win. Later in the frame, Oliver Wahlstrom (16) tied the game on the power play at 8:40, wiring home a feed from Igor Chernyshov.

In the third, Luca Cagnoni (6) gave San Jose its first lead of the night at 8:42 beating Calle Clang along the ice. The Gulls pulled their goaltender late and capitalized, as Ryan Carpenter (10) scored with five seconds remaining in regulation to even the game at 3–3 and force overtime.

After a scoreless OT — highlighted by both teams going on the power play — the game went to a shootout. Chernyshov scored in the second round, and Kasper Halttunen netted the decisive goal in the fifth round to secure the extra point for San Jose.

Laurent Brossoit earned the win, while Clang made 27 saves for San Diego. The Barracuda finished 1-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Sat., Feb. 21 for Cuda Country Night presented by Bay Country. The game will feature a Cow Bell giveaway to the first 3,000 and the postgame concert will feature Jackson Dean. For more info, go to SJBarracuda.com.

