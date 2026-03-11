GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS GULLS

WED, MAR. 11, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 55 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

HOME COOKING: After a two-game sweep of the Admirals in Milwaukee this past weekend, the Barracuda return home for one game on Wednesday to host the San Diego Gulls. The Barracuda beat the Gulls 3-2 last Wednesday at home and have now won three in a row versus Anaheim’s top affiliate. The Barracuda are now 4-2 against the Gulls in 2025-26 and 1-1 at home. San Jose enters Wednesday having won three in a row and five of six, and is 8-1-1 in its last 10. Of the Barracuda’s final 18 regular-season games, 11 will be at home.

ABOUT SATURDAY: Kasper Halttunen broke a 1-1 tie at 3:44 of the third period as the Barracuda defeated the Milwaukee Admirals, 3-1, on Saturday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Quentin Musty opened the scoring in the first, extending his goal streak to three games, before Austin Roest tied it with 14 seconds left in the period on a five-on-three. Patrick Giles sealed the win with an empty-net goal, while Laurent Brossoit made 26 saves to earn his 10th win in a Barracuda sweater and 13th of the season.

LAST WEDNESDAY: Last Wednesday, the Barracuda jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held off the San Diego Gulls, 3-2, at Tech CU Arena. San Jose grabbed control in the first period with goals from Patrick Giles (7) at 3:12 and Quentin Musty (10) with 24 seconds remaining. After a scoreless second period, Oliver Wahlstrom (20) added what proved to be the game-winner at 2:22 of the third, finishing a pass from Filip Bystedt. San Diego responded with goals from Tristan Luneau (5) and Tyson Hinds (4) to cut the deficit to one, but the Barracuda held on late behind key saves from Laurent Brossoit and a successful penalty kill to secure the win.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired defenseman Jett Woo on Thursday in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson. Woo, 25, a second-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft, has one goal and seven assists in 26 games this season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He also has 91 points in 293 career AHL games with Abbotsford and the Utica Comets, along with a Calder Cup championship in 2025.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie forward Quentin Musty extended his goal streak to three games on Saturday, scoring four times during the span. Among league rookies, he ranks ninth in points (30), T-third in power-play points (14), and T-second in power-play assists (11). Among Barracuda rookies, the 20-year-old ranks first in power-play goals (6), T-first in goals (13), second in shots (100), and T-second in assists (17) and points (30).

BARRACUDA BUZZIN’: The Barracuda rank second in the AHL in goals for (3.48), first on the power play (24.5%), and are plus-17 in five-on-five scoring. Over the last six games, the Barracuda are outscoring the opposition 29-19. Entering Wednesday, the Barracuda are two points behind the second-place Colorado Eagles and four points behind the first-place Ontario Reign with a game in hand on both.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (42), assists (26), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 23rd come-from-behind win of the season on Friday. They are now 9-12 when trailing after one period and 16-14-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Friday and now has eight goals in his last 10 games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (21) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.

