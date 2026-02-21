GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS WRANGLERS

SAT, FEB. 21, 2026 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: Riding a two-game winning streak, the Barracuda return home to Tech CU Arena on Saturday to host the Calgary Wranglers (Flames). San Jose has won six of its last seven at home entering Saturday, scoring 33 goals during that span. The Barracuda are 5-0 against Calgary’s affiliate this season, outscoring the Wranglers 23-7, and are coming off a 7-2 win in the last meeting on Jan. 31 at Tech CU Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda erased a two-goal deficit and defeated the San Diego Gulls, 4-3, in a shootout Wednesday at Pechanga Arena San Diego. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, San Jose responded with second-period goals from Jimmy Huntington and Oliver Wahlstrom to tie the game. Luca Cagnoni gave the Cuda their first lead in the third, but Ryan Carpenter scored with five seconds left to force overtime. Following a scoreless OT, Igor Chernyshov and Kasper Halttunen tallied in the shootout to secure the extra point. Laurent Brossoit earned the win as San Jose went 1-for-5 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 20th come-from-behind win of the season on Wednesday, erasing a 2-0 deficit after the first period in San Diego. They are now 8-12 when trailing after one period and 12-13-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal.

BIG TUNA: Rookie Kasper Halttunen recorded his first professional hat trick on Sunday, including two goals in a span of 1:02. On Wednesday, he scored the fifth-round shootout winner. The 20-year-old now has 10 goals on the season, ranking second among Barracuda rookies. During his two-year career with the London Knights (OHL), he recorded five hat tricks, including four in the postseason. Last season, the Sharks’ second-round pick helped the Knights capture the Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom posted three points (2+1=3) on Sunday and added another goal Wednesday. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) is now tied for fourth in the league in power-play goals (10). Among Barracuda skaters, he ranks first in goals (16) and power-play goals (10). The franchise record for power-play goals in a season is 14, set in 2024-25 by Danil Gushchin.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie forward Quentin Musty returned to the lineup Saturday after missing eight straight games with an upper-body injury. On Sunday, he netted the game-winner in the 8-4 victory over Henderson. Among league rookies, the 20-year-old is tied for third in power-play goals (6) and ranks second in power-play points (14).

FIL THE THRILL: Center Filip Bystedt was recalled to the Sharks earlier this week for the first time in his career. The 21-year-old missed the AHL All-Star Game in Rockford due to an upper-body injury that sidelined him for three consecutive games. Despite that, he leads the team in points (36) and overtime game-winning goals (2), and co-leads in assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and shorthanded goals. Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed that total.

LUND ON CALLING: Forward Cam Lund, who was injured last Saturday and has missed the last three games, was a late addition to the AHL All-Star Classic, representing the Barracuda in Rockford on Feb. 10 and 11. Prior to the injury, the rookie had recorded points in six of his last seven games (4+2=6). Last season, he concluded his collegiate career at Northeastern before skating in 12 games with the Sharks, scoring twice and adding an assist.