VINCENT LEADS BARRACUDA PAST WRANGLERS, 5-3

Calgary, AB — The San Jose Barracuda (28-15-2-2) defeated the Calgary Wranglers (19-20-10-2), 5-3, on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome, erasing a two-goal deficit with four third-period tallies.

Calgary opened the scoring early in the first when Aydar Suniev (11) found the back of the net at 2:10. San Jose responded on the power play at 15:14 as Lucas Carlsson (10) ripped in a shot from the right circle.

The Wranglers pulled ahead in the second period with a pair of goals. Rory Kerins (17) gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 5:18, and Nick Cicek (5) extended the advantage at 14:00 to make it 3-1 heading into the third.

San Jose stormed back in the final frame. Braden Hache (3) ignited the rally at 3:19, pinching from the point and putting home a loose puck from between the circles. Just under two minutes later, Anthony Vincent (5) tied the game at 5:18 putting home a rebound. Vincent struck again at 10:49, netting his second of the night as he tipped in a Jack Thompson shot from the point. Carlsson (11) sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:23, his second of the game.

Vincent and Carlsson each scored twice, while Jimmy Huntington and Donavan Houle recorded two assists apiece. Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves in the victory. San Jose finished 1-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.