GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS ROADRUNNERS

SUN, MAR. 1, 2026 | 5:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

HOME SWEET HOME: On Sunday, the Barracuda wrap up the home portion of their eight-game season series against the Tucson Roadrunners. The Barracuda picked up a 5–3 win over Utah’s top affiliate on Saturday and are now 3–2 against the Roadrunners this season and 2–1 at home. San Jose enters Sunday riding a three-game winning streak and has points in its last six games (5-0-1-0).

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda scored four times in the second period to rally past the Tucson Roadrunners, 5–3, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, extending their winning streak to three games and their point streak to six (5-0-1-0) while finishing the month at 7-2-1. Trailing 2–0 after first-period goals from Jack Ricketts and Dmitri Simashev — and falling behind again 3–1 early in the second — San Jose stormed back as Filip Bystedt scored twice, including the eventual game-winner, and Mattias Hävelid tied the game on the power play. Donavan Houle added two goals, including an empty-netter, while Laurent Brossoit made key saves in the third to secure the victory. The comeback marked the Barracuda’s third two-goal rally in the last five games and their 22nd of the season, as they outshot Tucson 41–34.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt is still pacing the Barracuda in scoring (40), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). Additionally, he co-leads the team in assists (25) and ranks second in plus/minus (+7). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category. On Saturday, he notched three points (2+1=3), including the game-winner as part of a two-goal second period. He now leads the Barracuda in points (5) and goals (3) against the Roadrunners in five games.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 22nd come-from-behind win of the season on Saturday, erasing a 2–0 deficit. They are now 9–12 when trailing after one period and 14-13-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal. Saturday’s two-goal comeback was their third in the last five games.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has six goals in his last six games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (19) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.

HUNTINGTON HUMMING: Barracuda forward Jimmy Huntington recorded a pair of assists in each of the team’s two wins in Calgary earlier this week and now co-leads the team with 25 helpers. The eighth-year pro has already set a career high in assists this season and is just one shy of 100 in the AHL.

FORWARDS FRAGMENTED: The Sharks announced that forwards Cam Lund and Ethan Cardwell underwent successful surgeries this week, ending their seasons. Lund lost an edge during a game on Feb. 14 and crashed into the boards in his first game back after representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. Cardwell has been out since Jan. 24. Additionally, Barracuda forward Shane Bowers underwent surgery this week and is out at least six weeks after being injured during a fight in Abbotsford on Feb. 7. The Barracuda are also without Colin White, who has been out since Feb. 6, and Sam Laberge, who has not played since Jan. 3. On Saturday, Igor Chernyshov missed the game due to a lower-body injury.