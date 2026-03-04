GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS GULLS

WED, MAR. 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

HOME SWEET HOME: On Wednesday, the Barracuda close out their three-game homestand with a visit from the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks). The Barracuda are 3-2 versus the Gulls this season, having won the last two games, both on the road in shootouts. The Barracuda fell 3-1 on Dec. 10 to the Gulls in the only meeting at Tech CU Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Huntington recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick in the first period — finishing with two goals, an assist, and a fight in the opening 21:33 — but the San Jose Barracuda saw their three-game winning streak and six-game point streak snapped in a 6-4 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday at Tech CU Arena. San Jose, which had been undefeated in regulation when leading after two periods and nearly perfect when scoring four or more goals, built 2-1 and 3-1 leads before Tucson rallied. After the teams traded power-play goals in the second and entered the third with the Barracuda ahead 4-3, Daniil But tied the game at 4-4 early in the final frame. Scott Perunovich then scored the go-ahead breakaway goal with under three minutes remaining, and Kevin Rooney sealed the win with an empty-netter.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda went two-for-two on the power play on Sunday and now have power-play goals in six of their last seven games (9-for-23, 39%). They have overtaken the Milwaukee Admirals for the top power-play unit in the league at 25.3% after pacing the league a year ago. Barracuda forward Oliver Wahlstrom is tied for third in the league in power-play goals. Among blueliners, Lucas Carlsson ranks second in man-advantage goals (5), while Luca Cagnoni ranks third in power-play assists (15) and fourth in power-play points (18). Among rookies, Igor Chernyshov is third in power-play assists (11) and tied for third in power-play points (14) alongside teammate Quentin Musty. The Barracuda have 13 different skaters with at least on man-advantage goals.

FIL THE THRILL: Despite missing five games from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, second-year center Filip Bystedt still leads the Barracuda in scoring (40), game-winning goals (5), and overtime goals (2). He also ranks second in assists (25). Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s 2026 All-Star selection but was unable to participate due to an upper-body injury. The 22-year-old has already surpassed his rookie totals in nearly every statistical category. On Saturday, he notched three points (2+1=3), including the game-winner as part of a two-goal second period.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 22nd come-from-behind win of the season on Saturday, erasing a 2–0 deficit. They are now 9–12 when trailing after one period and 14-14-1-0 when allowing the game’s first goal. Saturday’s two-goal comeback was their third in the last six games.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Forward Oliver Wahlstrom scored Wednesday and now has six goals in his last seven games. The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) leads the Barracuda in goals (19) and power-play goals (12). In the AHL, he is tied for third in man-advantage goals.

HUNTINGTON HUMMING: Barracuda forward Jimmy Huntington notched a Gordie Howe hat trick in the first period Sunday and added another goal in the second. He now has points in his last four games (2+5=7) and in five of his last six (3+6=9). The eighth-year pro has already set a career high in points and assists. His first-period assist was the 100th of his AHL career.

FORWARDS FRAGMENTED: The Sharks announced that forwards Cam Lund and Ethan Cardwell underwent successful surgeries last week, ending their seasons. Lund lost an edge during a game on Feb. 14 and crashed into the boards in his first game back after representing the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Classic. Cardwell has been out since Jan. 24. Additionally, Barracuda forward Shane Bowers underwent surgery last week and is out at least six weeks after being injured in a fight in Abbotsford on Feb. 7. The Barracuda are also without Colin White, who has been out since Feb. 6, and Sam Laberge, who has not played since Jan. 3. On Saturday and Sunday, Igor Chernyshov did not play due to a lower-body injury.

