NOLLY'S NOTES: THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER

As July comes to a close, our final month without hockey has arrived.

The Barracuda's 2026-27 schedule was officially released on July 9 and will feature 11 different opponents, including two from outside the Pacific Division: the Texas Stars and Chicago Wolves. It'll be the first time in franchise history that the Barracuda will face the Wolves.

Click HERE for the full schedule.

The Wolves have been one of the marquee franchises in the league since joining the AHL in 2001 following the folding of the IHL. Since then, Chicago has won three Calder Cups, including the 2022 championship under current Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky. During its time in the AHL, the franchise has held a variety of NHL affiliations (Atlanta: 2001-11, Vancouver: 2011-13, St. Louis: 2013-17, Vegas: 2017-20, Carolina: 2020-23, Independent: 2023-24, Carolina: 2024-present).

Chicago is also one of the few remaining independently owned clubs in the AHL. The Wolves will make its way to San Jose on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7.

To align with the NHL, the AHL season will begin a week earlier than in years past. The Barracuda will officially open their 12th season in franchise history on Oct. 3 against the San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks). In fact, the Cuda will play their first six games at home.

The exhibition schedule has not yet been released but should include one road game and one home game the previous weekend.

The Barracuda also face the longest road trip in franchise history, a nine-game swing from Dec. 9 through Dec. 31. Once again, the club will wrap up the calendar year against the Ontario Reign on New Year's Eve.

Speaking of Ontario, the Reign will look a bit different this season. For the first time since the Kings moved their farm team to the Inland Empire, they'll trade in the silver and black for black, purple and gold. In my opinion, it's a nice change.

Introducing your new Ontario Reign.



Where Kings are Born in the Empire!! pic.twitter.com/rQEnRsQGdq — Ontario Reign (@ontarioreign) June 13, 2026

The Barracuda moved away from wearing essentially the same uniforms as the Sharks (aside from the crest) four years ago, and it's allowed for much more variety in the jersey catalog. It also creates a bit more distinction between the NHL club and its AHL affiliate, which I think is important. Jerseys are subjective, but it's always fun to see different looks around the league.

Other notable parts of the schedule include a pair of School Day games with 10:30 a.m. starts on Oct. 14 and March 24.

The team's promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks as the season quickly approaches.

The Barracuda have continued to add depth, signing five more players to AHL contracts this month, including defensemen Jake Boltmann and Thomas Messineo, along with forwards Ryley Appelt, Jordan Bax and Samuel Huo.

It can be difficult to keep up with all of the roster movement, so here's where things currently stand with players likely to play some role with the Barracuda this season. While I think Igor Chernyshov is likely to spend the season with the Sharks, I included him because he appeared in the AHL last year and is still on his entry-level contract.

NHL Contracts

Forwards

Defensemen

Goaltenders

Eric Comrie — Signed as a free agent (2 years) – July 1

Kyle Keyser — Signed as a free agent (1-year, two-way) – July 2

AHL Contracts

Forwards

Defensemen

Goaltenders

Matt Davis — Signed July 18

Connor Hasley — Signed May 29

Way-Too-Early Opening Night Lineup:

Fowards

Quentin Musty – Filip Bystedt – Alex Barré-Boulet

Cam Lund – Jimmy Huntington – Brett Leason

Ethan Cardwell – Patrick Giles – Tye Felhaber

Carson Wetsch – Andre Gasseau – Anthony Vincent

(Extra Forwards: Jordan Bax, Ryley Appelt, Samuel Huo, Donavan Houle)

Defense

Nolan Allan – Mattias Havelid

Libor Hajek – Eric Pohlkamp

Leo Sahlin-Wallenius – Roland McKeown

Only a guess, but I think Luca Cagnoni gets an early run up top with the Sharks, but Nolan Allan and Eric Pohlkamp will push too.

(Extra Defensemen: Phillip Sinn, Jake Boltmann, Tristan Sarsland, Thomas Messineo, Mack Oliphant)

Goaltenders

Eric Comrie

Kyle Keyser

(Extra Goalies: Matt Davis, Connor Hasley)

The above is more of a fun exercise than anything. It helps me wrap my head around all the new additions and where they might fit. Don't hold me to it, though, there's still a lot that can shake out between now and opening night.

Incase you missed it, I had a chance to catch up with Alex Barré-Boulet last week to discuss his career and signing with the Sharks. Check it out below ⬇️

Thanks for reading, and we'll talk to you next time.