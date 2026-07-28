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SAN JOSE BARRACUDA SIGN DEFENSEMAN JAKE BOLTMANN TO AHL CONTRACT FOR 2026-27 SEASON

Jul 28, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jake Boltmann to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Boltmann, 24, appeared in 14 games with the Barracuda at the end of last season while playing on a professional tryout agreement (PTO), recording two assists and two penalty minutes. He also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games. Before joining the Barracuda, he skated in 54 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, posting 17 points (one goal, 16 assists), 40 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating. He also appeared in three playoff games.

The year prior, the native of Edina, Minn., completed his collegiate career at Northeastern University, where he tallied 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 35 games. Before his lone season with the Huskies, he spent four seasons at the University of Notre Dame from 2020 through 2023.

The six-foot-one, 201-pound, right-shot defenseman was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (80th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

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