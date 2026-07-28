SAN JOSE BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD JORDAN BAX TO AHL CONTRACT FOR 2026-27 SEASON
San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Jordan Bax to an AHL deal for the 2026-27 season.
Bax, 20, spent this past season in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting, posting 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) and 65 penalty minutes in 52 games.
The year prior, the six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Parkhill, Ontario, played for the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals, collecting 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) and 47 penalty minutes in 54 games.