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SAN JOSE BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD JORDAN BAX TO AHL CONTRACT FOR 2026-27 SEASON

Jul 28, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Jordan Bax to an AHL deal for the 2026-27 season.

Bax, 20, spent this past season in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting, posting 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) and 65 penalty minutes in 52 games.

The year prior, the six-foot-one, 194-pound native of Parkhill, Ontario, played for the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals, collecting 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) and 47 penalty minutes in 54 games.

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