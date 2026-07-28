San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), top American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Jordan Bax to an AHL deal for the 2026-27 season.

Bax, 20, spent this past season in the OHL with the Sarnia Sting , posting 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) and 65 penalty minutes in 52 games.