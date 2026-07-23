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SAN JOSE BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD SAMUEL HUO TO AHL CONTRACT FOR 2026-27 SEASON

Jul 23, 2026
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Samuel Huo (WHO-oh) to an AHL deal for the 2026-27 season.

Huo, 25, appeared in 14 games last year with the ECHL's Tahoe Knight Monsters, totaling eight points (four goals, four assists), 12 penalty minutes, and a plus-one rating. He also skated in four Kelly Cup Playoff games. Prior to joining Tahoe, he appeared in 30 games for the University of Nebraska-Omaha, recording 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and 25 penalty minutes.

Before his season at Omaha, the Richmond, B.C., native spent three years at the University of British Columbia (UBC), skating in 75 USports games and totaling 90 points (38 goals, 52 assists), 86 penalty minutes, and a plus-five rating. In 2023-24, he was named to the USports West First All-Star Team while helping UBC capture the Canada West Championship.

Before beginning his collegiate career, the 6-foot-5, 209-pound forward spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans.

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