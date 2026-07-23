BARRACUDA SIGN FORWARD RYLEY APPELT

San Jose, Calif. – The San Jose Barracuda ( @SJBarracuda ), top American Hockey League ( @TheAHL ) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks ( @SanJoseSharks ), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Ryley Appelt (APP-elt) to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Appelt, 26, spent the entire 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators , appearing in 26 games while recording one goal and 56 penalty minutes.

Prior to last year, Appelt played four years at Grant MacEwan University , in his hometown of Edmonton, Alberta. During that span he skated in 77 games, totaling 13 points (nine goals, four assists) and 96 penalty minutes.