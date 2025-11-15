VETERAN FORWARD WHITE LIFTS BARRACUDA PAST REIGN, 4-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Barracuda (7–5–1–1) returned home after a five-game road trip and picked up a 4–3 win over the Ontario Reign (8–6–1–0) on Saturday night in front of a sold-out Tech CU Arena. With the win, the Barracuda have now collected points in seven in a row (5-0-1-1).

Defenseman Lucas Carlsson (4) opened the scoring at 6:08 of the first period, ripping in a short-side shot on Pheonix Copley . For Carlsson, he has now scored in three straight games. Later in the frame, sophomore center Filip Bystedt (2) doubled the lead, finishing off a net-front setup from Quentin Musty at 18:08 to send San Jose into the intermission up 2–0.

In the second, Ontario pushed back and broke through on the power play, as Martin Chromiak (6) snapped a shot home at 13:14 to cut the deficit in half. The Reign carried that momentum into the third, where Andre Lee struck twice on the man advantage—at 2:58 and again at 7:03—to give Ontario a 3–2 lead.

But the Barracuda responded. Cagnoni (4) received a behind-the-net pass from Cam Lund and fired a shot on an open net, but Copley stretched out and robbed the grade-A chance with the glove. The save would be reviewed, and after review, it was deemed Copley’s glove was in the net when he made the save. Just over two minutes later, Colin White (4) capped off the win, netting the eventual game-winner from just beyond the crease at 16:01.

Jakub Skarek earned the win with 24 saves on 27 shots, while Copley made 25 stops for Ontario. San Jose outshot the Reign 29–27 and went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Ontario converted three times on five opportunities.

