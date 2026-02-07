UNDERMANNED BARRACUDA FALL 2–1 TO CANUCKS

Abbotsford, BC — The San Jose Barracuda (26-13-1-2) saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with a 2–1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (15-26-3-3) on Saturday night at Rogers Forum. Despite outshooting Abbotsford 40–25, the Barracuda couldn’t fully solve goaltender Nikita Tolopilo , who turned aside 39 shots to earn first-star honors.

The Barracuda were forced to play most of the game with just forwards when Shane Bowers was injured during a fight in the first. In the third, Anthony Vincent was given a game miscodunct for crossing checking, forcing the Barracuda to play with just nine forwards for the final 13:22.

Abbotsford struck first late in the opening period when Danila Klimovich (7) scored at 16:08, then doubled the lead midway through the second on Ty Mueller’s (9) game-winning goal at 12:33. San Jose pushed back in the third, controlling play and generating sustained pressure, and finally broke through at 12:54 when Igor Chernyshov (13) netted his 13th goal of the season to pull the Barracuda within one.

The Barracuda continued to press late, including a flurry of chances in the final minutes after pulling the goalie, but couldn’t find the equalizer.

Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves in the loss, while the teams combined for 83 penalty minutes in a physical, hard-fought matchup. San Jose finished its two-game road trip in Abbotsford with a split, having taken Friday’s meeting 7–3.