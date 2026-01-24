AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
THIRD-PERIOD SURGE LIFTS BARRACUDA PAST CONDORS, 5–3

Jan 24, 2026
Written By: Staff
1st 1 2nd 2 3rd 3 Final
Bakersfield
Bakersfield Condors
 2 1 0 3
Barracuda
 1 1 3 5
San Jose, Calif. — The San Jose Barracuda (22-13-1-2) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (22-12-6-0), 5–3, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period to open a four-game homestand with a win.

San Jose struck first on the power play when Oliver Wahlstrom (11) ripped in a shot at 5:28. Bakersfield answered with a power-play goal from Quinn Hutson (24) at 9:03, then took the lead late in the period as Damien Carfagna (4) scored at 18:48, giving the Condors a 2–1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The Barracuda pulled even early in the second period when Cam Lund (7) snapped a shot past Connor Ungar at 1:53, but Bakersfield responded midway through the frame on a Josh Brown (2) tally at 8:48 to reclaim the lead, 3–2, heading into the intermission.

San Jose took control in the third period. Jimmy Huntington (7) tied the game at 2:23, putting home a carom from the end-wall. Colin White (11) then netted the game-winning goal at 15:15, burying a backhander in tight, before Igor Chernyshov (12) sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:40. Egor Afanasyev recorded two assists, while Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 of 26 shots as the Barracuda outshot Bakersfield 43–26.

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Friday, Jan. 30 as they host the Calgary Wranglers at Tech CU Arena for First Responders Night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

