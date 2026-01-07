PAVOL REGENDA NAMED TO TEAM SLOVAKIA’S 2026 OLYMPIC ROSTER

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Slovakia’s men’s national ice hockey team announced today that San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda has been selected to represent Team Slovakia for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. This is Regenda’s second trip to the Olympics with Slovakia.

Regenda previously represented Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he won the Bronze Medal, tallying four points (one goal, three assists) in seven games. He has represented Slovakia at the World Championships in four straight seasons from 2022 through 2025. In his career at the World Championships, Regenda has posted 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 29 games.

The forward has primarily spent his 2025-26 campaign with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League, skating in 28 games and tallying four goals and eight assists in that span. He is currently on his second stint with the San Jose Sharks and has totaled six goals over six contests in the NHL this season. He recorded his first career hat trick on Jan. 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, joining Macklin Celebrini as the second Sharks skater to record a hat trick this season. Regenda netted his first goal as a Shark, his first career power play goal, in his season debut on Dec. 1 against Utah, joining Jeff Skinner and Philipp Kurashev (both on Oct. 9) as the third Sharks skater to net a goal in their 2025-26 debut with the club.

The six-foot-three, 215-pound native of Michalovce, Slovakia, was acquired by the Sharks from Anaheim in exchange for forward Justin Bailey on Jan. 22, 2025.