OLYMPIC Q & A WITH PAVOL REGENDA

Barracuda play-by-play broadcaster Nick Nollenberger had a chance to sit down with current Sharks' forward Pavol Regenda ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina to discuss how his first trip to the Beijing Olympics in 2022 changed his life, what it means to compete on that stage, what he’s most looking forward to this time around, and more.

Q: What does it mean to go back to the Olympics and represent your country, Slovakia?

Regenda: It means a lot to me. I’ve never said no to the national team — ever since under-18s, whenever I can go, I go. I really enjoy playing for Slovakia. It’s a huge sense of pride. Hockey means so much back home, and playing in front of Slovak fans, seeing full arenas and flags everywhere, that’s special. I work every day for moments like this — to be able to represent my country on the biggest stage.

Q: How important is it to you to help grow the game back home by representing Slovakia internationally?

Regenda: I just try to be the best version of myself every day. Slovakia is a small country, and it’s always fun playing against big hockey nations like Canada or the U.S. We’ve had a lot of upsets over the years, and that shows what’s possible. We’re always a tight group, and everyone does their best to make our country look good. I work hard every day to be ready for whatever role I’m given.

Q: Was there a moment growing up that inspired you to want to play for the national team?

Regenda: Of course. Growing up, you’re always watching hockey on TV — the Slovak league, big rivalries, international tournaments. You see Slovak players in the NHL come back to represent the country, and you notice how different they are, how much it means to them. I remember telling myself a few years ago, when I went to the World Championship, that I wanted to really enjoy everything — the atmosphere, the fans. It’s unbelievable how people travel across the world just to support us. Hearing the anthem after a game still gives me chills.

Q: The last Olympics were a huge moment in your career. How important were they for you personally?

Regenda: The last Olympics changed my career. Craig Ramsay gave me a chance when not many people expected it. I was young, and honestly, I didn’t think I’d be there. But they believed in me. That experience — the Olympics and the World Championship that year — moved my career forward in ways I never imagined. International tournaments are watched by everyone, and there are a lot of scouts and important people paying attention. I owe a lot to the national team and especially to Coach Ramsay. Without him, I wouldn’t be here.

Q: Slovakia was an underdog at those Olympics and won bronze. What does that still mean to you today?

Regenda: It’s unbelievable. Nobody believed in us, and it was during COVID, so we didn’t even get to enjoy the city or the Olympic Village the way you normally would. But we won bronze — the first Olympic medal for Slovakia in hockey. We came home as heroes, and honestly, we still are. I have the jersey and the medal in my room. It’s something that will stay in my heart forever.

Q: How are you mentally preparing for this Olympics, especially with NHL players returning to the tournament?

Regenda: I’m preparing for any situation. If they want me to play defensive minutes, I’ll do that. If they want me on the power play, I’m ready. It’s going to be harder with all the NHL stars, but small countries like us are usually underestimated. Those games are often tight. In elimination rounds, anything can happen. One game matters, and we know how to lock in for those moments.

Q: Have you been working on your Italian ahead of the Games?

Regenda: Not really. But I’ve been to Italy many times, and I love the culture and the food. It’s going to be a great experience, especially with families being able to come. Italian isn’t my thing — but everything else about Italy, I love.

Q: What is the identity of the Slovak national team?

Regenda: We play hard. We skate hard, we’re tough to play against. Maybe we don’t always have as much skill as some teams, but we have heart. That’s our biggest strength. We play for each other, and we’re a very tight group.

Q: How do you embrace Slovakia’s underdog identity?

Regenda: I actually like it. Being an underdog helps you stay motivated and mentally ready. You don’t take anything for granted. We’ve beaten big teams before, and we know we can do it again. That mindset brings out our best hockey.

Q: How has playing in North America helped you believe you can compete with the world’s best players?

Regenda: At the end of the day, everyone’s human. Even the best players have bad days, get tired, get hurt. Yes, the NHL is another level, but that doesn’t mean you can’t compete. If you play hard, defend well, and get a little luck, anything can happen. We go into every game believing we can win.

Q: What are you most looking forward to about being in the Olympic Village this time?

Regenda: Being surrounded by the best athletes in the world. You can sit next to them at breakfast, talk to them, watch other sports on your day off. The ceremonies, the atmosphere — it’s a privilege to be there. Even during COVID, we still had fun. This time will be even more special.

Q: What does it mean to wear the Slovak colors and represent your country?

Regenda: It’s a huge honor. I’ve dreamed about it since I was a kid. Hearing the anthem, seeing your family in the stands, feeling the support from back home — it gives me goosebumps. Wearing that jersey means everything to me.

Q: What does it mean to represent your family while wearing that jersey?

Regenda: It means my parents and grandparents are proud. They sacrificed so much — time, money, everything — to help me chase this dream. Hockey brings our country together, and for those few weeks, it feels like the whole nation stops to watch. I’m proud to make my family proud and to do what I love.

Q: You have the Olympic rings tattooed on your leg. What went into that decision?

Regenda: Not everyone can get that tattoo — only Olympians. That experience meant so much to me. I wasn’t even supposed to be there, and suddenly we won a bronze medal and became heroes. It’s a proud memory that will stay with me forever.

Q: Where do you keep your Olympic medal now?

Regenda: It’s at home in my childhood room, along with all my jerseys and medals. A lot of people still want to see it — you don’t get to see an Olympic bronze medal every day. I’m proud of it, and it’s special to have it there.

