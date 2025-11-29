AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
MUSTY’S TWO GOALS LIFT BARRACUDA PAST EAGLES

Nov 29, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger
LOVELAND, CO — Rookies Quentin Musty and Igor Chernyshov led the way as the San Jose Barracuda (12–6–1–1) bounced back on Saturday afternoon at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, earning a 4–3 win over the first-place Colorado Eagles (14–5–0–1) to split the weekend series.

Colorado opened the scoring late in the first as Jake Wise (5) slid in a shot from along the goal line on the short side during a delayed penalty at 17:32, giving the Eagles a 1–0 lead through 20 minutes.

Early in the second, Colorado extended its advantage when Luke Toporowski (1) snapped home a shot from the slot at 2:54 to make it 2–0 just 1:11 into the frame. But San Jose responded with a flurry of offense, scoring three unanswered goals to take the lead into the intermission. Oliver Wahlstrom (6) started the surge on the power play at 6:36, snapping in a shot from the right flank. Chernyshov (10) tied the game just under two minutes later at 8:25, finishing off a top-shelf snipe as he rushed up the left wing. Musty (6) then gave San Jose its first lead of the night at 13:35 with a net-front tip, capping a 3–2 turnaround after forty minutes.

In the third, Musty (7) added what proved to be the game-winner on the man advantage at 9:28, directing in a back-post pass from Chernyshov halfway through the third period to make it 4–2. Colorado pulled back within one in the final minute as Tristen Nielsen (4) scored with 30 seconds remaining, but the Barracuda held on from there.

San Jose finished 3-for-6 on the power play and a perfect 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Chernyshov led the way offensively with a three-point outing (1g, 2a), while Wahlstrom added a goal and an assist, and Musty notched his second multi-goal game of the season. 

Jakub Skarek earned the win with 28 saves on 31 shots and has now won his last five, the longest streak of his career.

With the victory, the Barracuda are now 10-0-1-1 in the month of November and are three points behind the Eagles for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

BOX SCORE

The Barracuda return home on Friday and Saturday to host the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time this season. Saturday is the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game presented by Kaiser Permanente. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

