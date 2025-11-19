MUSTY POWERS BARRACUDA PAST GULLS IN OT

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Jose Barracuda (8–5–1–1) squandered a two-goal lead in the third period on Wednesday at the Pechenga Arena, but upended the San Diego Gulls (6–4–3–1) 5–4 in overtime. With the victory, the Barracuda have now collected points in eight in a row (6-0-1-1).

The Gulls struck first just 1:07 into the game as Stian Solberg (1) snapped a shot past Gabriel Carriere , but San Jose responded with a pair of goals to take the lead into the break. Colin White (5) tied the game at 7:58, extending his goal streak to three, as Jack Thompson found him back post. Then, Oliver Wahlstrom (2) pushed the Barracuda ahead at 17:48 when White set him up in the low slot.

Early in the second, San Diego tied the game at 2–2 on Justin Bailey’s (8) marker at 2:30, but again the Barracuda answered. Ethan Cardwell (3) lifted one in from just off the net, and at 16:20, and then Quentin Musty (4) made it 4–2 by beating Ville Husso off the rush.

The Gulls pushed back in the final frame, scoring twice to even the score. Sasha Pastujov (4) converted on the power play just 39 seconds in, and Judd Caulfield (7) on a point tip.

In overtime, Musty (5) played hero. At 2:08, he finished off a drop pass from Vincent Iorio . Musty now has six points in his last four games (three goals, three assists).

Carriere earned the win with 22 saves on 26 shots, while Husso turned aside 18 of 23. San Diego outshot San Jose 26–23, and the Barracuda went 0-for-3 on the power play while the Gulls finished 1-for-4.

