HAVELID AND HALTTUNEN SCORE IN 6-2 LOSS TO ADMIRALS

San Jose, CA – The San Jose Barracuda (1-3-0-0) fell 6-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals (2-0-1-0) on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. In the loss, defenseman Mattias Hävelid scored his first AHL goal, and Kasper Halttunen netted his second of the season, and second in as many games.

In the first, Milwaukee struck late as David Edstrom (1) scored with just four seconds left in the period, giving the Admirals a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. Edstrom, a once Sharks’ prospect, was traded to the Predators last August in the Yaroslav Askarov deal.

The Admirals took control in the second, scoring four times, all on the power play. Zach L’Heureux (2) made it 2-0 just two minutes into the period, followed by goals from Daniel Carr (2) and Oasiz Wiesblatt (1) to extend the lead to 4-0. Hävelid (1) put San Jose on the board at 7:52, chipping a loose puck in from the slot past Matt Murray on a rush to the net. But Milwaukee answered again as Ryan Ufko (1) scored the Admirals’ fourth power-play goal of the frame. The four power-play goals in a period is the most ever given up by the Barracuda in a single period. Halttunen (2) capped off the high-scoring frame with a late power-play marker for the Barracuda, cutting the deficit to 5-2 through two.

In the third, the Admirals sealed the win as Ryder Rolston (2) scored into an empty net with under three minutes to go.

Murray earned the win with 37 saves on 39 shots, while Gabe Carriere stopped 18 of 23 in the loss. Milwaukee went 4-for-5 on the power play, while San Jose finished 1-for-8.

