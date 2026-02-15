HALTTUNEN’S HAT TRICK LEADS BARRACUDA PAST KNIGHTS

San Jose, CA — The San Jose Barracuda (27-15-1-2) notched a season-high eight goals on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Henderson Silver Knights (19-18-6-2), 8-4, at Tech CU Arena to split the two-game weekend set.

In the win, rookie winger Kasper Halttunen recorded his first career hat trick, and Oliver Wahlstrom posted his first three-point (2+1=3) game of the season.

San Jose opened the scoring just 2:07 into the first period when Lucas Carlsson (9) went upstairs for his first goal in 14 games. Henderson answered on the power play at 9:29 as Matyas Sapovaliv (8) buried a loose puck in front, sending the teams to the intermission tied 1–1.

The Silver Knights grabbed a 2–1 lead 1:31 into the second when Lukas Cormier (7) slipped one through the five-hole of Laurent Brossoit . Wahlstrom (14) tied the game on the power play at 6:45, tipping in an Igor Chernyshov shot. Ben Hemmerling (12) responded less than a minute later to restore Henderson’s advantage. The Barracuda then erupted. Halttunen (8, 9) scored twice in a span of 1:02 to put San Jose in front before Hemmerling (13) struck again to tie it at 4-4. Quentin Musty (9) netted the eventual game-winner at 17:55, ripping in a one-timer. Wahlstrom (15) added another late in the period, beating Jesper Vikman in the upper-right corner to give the Barracuda a 6–4 lead.

San Jose pulled away in the third as Egor Afanasyev (10) extended the lead at 6:23 on a breakaway. Halttunen (10) completed the hat trick on the power play at 14:45, blasting a one-timer past Vikman.

Brossoit made 28 saves in the win, while Vikman stopped 31 shots for Henderson. San Jose finished 2-for-3 on the power play, and the Silver Knights went 1-for-3.