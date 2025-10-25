SAN JOSE BARRACUDA VS. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

SAT, OCT. 25, 2025 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 5 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

Milwaukee’s Best: For just the fourth time ever, and the first since the 2016-17 season, the Barracuda and Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators) will meet on Saturday at Tech CU Arena. The Barracuda were handed a 6-2 loss on Friday by the Admirals, their third loss in a row. Prior to Friday’s the last time Sharks and Pred affiliates met up was Jan. 28, 2017. The Cuda are 1-2 all-time versus the Ads and 0-2 at home.

No Fun Friday: The Barracuda fell 6-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday night at Tech CU Arena. In the loss, defenseman Mattias Hävelid scored his first AHL goal, and Kasper Halttunen netted his second of the season and second in as many games. Milwaukee struck late in the first as former Sharks prospect David Edstrom (1), who was traded to the Predators last August in the Yaroslav Askarov deal, scored with just four seconds left in the period. The Admirals took control in the second, scoring four times — all on the power play — with goals from Zach L’Heureux (2), Daniel Carr (2), Oasiz Wiesblatt (1), and Ryan Ufko (1). Hävelid (1) put San Jose on the board at 7:52, but Ufko’s goal marked Milwaukee’s fourth power-play tally of the frame, the most goals allowed by the Barracuda in a single period. Halttunen (2) added a late power-play marker for San Jose to make it 5-2 through two. In the third, Ryder Rolston (2) sealed the win with an empty-net goal. Matt Murray earned the victory with 37 saves on 39 shots, while Gabe Carriere stopped 18 of 23 in the loss. Milwaukee finished 4-for-5 on the power play, and San Jose went 1-for-8.

Last Milwaukee Meeting: Prior to Friday, the last meeting against the Milwaukee Admirals, the Barracuda picked up a 4-2 road win on Jan. 28, 2017, at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Kevin Labanc opened the scoring just 36 seconds in before the Ads tied it later in the first. In the second, Nikolay Goldobin and Tim Heed struck less than a minute apart to put San Jose up 3-1, but Milwaukee answered with a power-play goal from Frédérick Gaudreau to cut the deficit to one. Barclay Goodrow sealed the victory with a third-period goal, while goaltender Troy Grosenick earned First Star honors with 24 saves on 26 shots. Current Barracuda head coach John McCarthy finished the game with an assist and a +1 rating.

More Movement: The Barracuda assigned forwards Donavan Houle and Lucas Vanroboys to the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder on Thursday. With the two assignments, the team’s forward group now stands at 16 skaters. A year ago, Houle spent the entire season with the Barracuda, dressing in 64 games and collecting 24 points (10+14=24). Vanroboys also spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Barracuda, posting 16 points (11+5=16) in 69 games. Both forwards have yet to see action this season.

About the Ads: The Admirals have reached at least the second round of the playoffs in each of the last four seasons. A year ago, Nashville’s top affiliate finished with the Central Division’s best regular-season record (40-21-5-6, 91 pts.), allowing the league’s third-fewest goals (184) and boasting the third-best penalty kill (85.7%). Goaltender Matt Murray ranked first in the league in wins (28) and save percentage (.932), and fourth in goals-against average (2.07). The Admirals are 2-0-1 through their first two games this season.

Connective Tissue: Both Egor Afanasyev and Jimmy Huntington are Admirals alumni. In his final season with Milwaukee in 2023-24, Afanasyev led the team in points (54), goals (27), shorthanded goals (5), and shots (189). Over his three years with the Ads, he skated in 187 games, totaling 113 points (52+61=113). Afanasyev was traded to the Sharks in the summer of 2024 for former first-rounder Ozzy Wiesblatt. Huntington spent parts of two seasons with the Admirals from 2021-23, collecting 51 points (16+35=51) in 85 games and helping Milwaukee, along with Afanasyev, reach the conference finals in 2024. On the other side, former Sharks and Barracuda goaltender Magnus Chrona enters his second year with the Admirals in 2025-26. Chrona, along with current teammate David Edstrom, was dealt to Nashville last August in the Yaroslav Askarov trade.