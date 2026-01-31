GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. WRANGLERS

SAT, JAN. 31, 2026 | 6:00 PM PT | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 40 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

CALGARY CONNECTION: After a 5–1 win over the Wranglers (Flames) on Friday, the Barracuda wrap up their doubleheader with Calgary on Saturday at Tech CU Arena (6 p.m.). The Barracuda are now 4–0 against the Wranglers, outscoring them 16–5. At Tech CU Arena, the Barracuda are 2–0 versus the Flames’ affiliate, outscoring Calgary 8–1. San Jose enters Saturday having won its last three games at home and owning a 6-1-0-2 record in the second game of back-to-backs.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda rolled to a 5–1 win over the Calgary Wranglers on Friday night at Tech CU Arena, scoring five unanswered goals after conceding late in the first period. San Jose took control in the second, outshooting Calgary 20–7, as Donavan Houle tied the game and Filip Bystedt’s power-play goal put the Barracuda ahead for good. The Cuda blew it open early in the third with goals from Anthony Vincent (shorthanded), Cam Lund (power play), and Nolan Allan, while Laurent Brossoit turned aside 22 of 23 shots. San Jose finished with a 42–23 shots advantage, went 2-for-5 on the power play, and improved to 4–0–0 against Calgary this season, with Vincent earning first-star honors.

CALGARY WRANGLED: The Barracuda handed the Wranglers their eighth straight road loss (0-4-2-2) with a 5–1 win on Friday. It marked the Barracuda’s 17th comeback win of the season and their second against Calgary. Cam Lund (2+2=4), Luca Cagnoni (1+3=4), Colin White (1+3=4), and Quentin Musty (1+3=4) lead the Barracuda in scoring versus the Wranglers, while Igor Chernyshov paces the team in goals (3).

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 17th come-from-behind win of the season on Friday, scoring the final five goals after falling behind 1–0 in the first period. San Jose is 10-11-1-0 this year when conceding the first goal and 7–10 when trailing after 20 minutes.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired coveted trade piece Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks last Monday, sending Barracuda defenseman Cole Clayton, along with a pair of second-round picks, to Vancouver. Clayton, 25, was signed this summer by the Sharks to a one-year, two-way contract. In 33 games with the Barracuda, he recorded five points (two goals, three assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating.

CHERN AND BURN: The Sharks assigned rookie forward Igor Chernyshov to the Barracuda last Friday. In his first AHL game since early December, he posted a goal and an assist in the Barracuda’s 5–3 win over the Bakersfield Condors. During his NHL recall, the 20-year-old recorded 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and a plus-two rating in 15 games. Despite not playing in the AHL for over a month, he leads the Barracuda in goals (12).

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s AHL All-Star Classic selection two Thursdays ago. Bystedt leads the team in points (33), assists (21), game-winning goals (4), and overtime game-winning goals (2). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in points, assists, power-play goals, and game-winning goals, and has matched his goal total in 13 fewer games.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda extended their power-play goal streak to seven games (9-for-29, 31%) on Saturday and now rank second in the AHL on the man advantage (25.8%). Oliver Wahlstrom, who leads the Barracuda in power-play goals with eight, is tied for fourth in the league in that category. Among league rookies, Quentin Musty is tied for second in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (13). The Barracuda have scored a power-play goal in every game against the Wranglers this season (6-for-18, 33.3%).