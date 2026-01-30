GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. WRANGLERS

RRI, JAN. 30, 2026 | 7:00 PM PT | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 39 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

CALGARY CONNECTION: The Barracuda continue their four-game homestand on Friday with the first of a two-game series against the Calgary Wranglers (Flames). The Barracuda swept the Wranglers in a two-game set at the Saddledome on Nov. 6 and 8, and shut out the Wranglers at Tech CU Arena on Nov. 26, 3–0. The Cuda opened their homestand last Saturday, upending the Bakersfield Condors, 5–3.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda opened their four-game homestand with a 5–3 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. Oliver Wahlstrom began the scoring on the power play, but Bakersfield took a 2–1 lead after one. In the second, Cam Lund tied the score at 2–2, but Bakersfield got one back to carry a 3–2 lead into the third period. The Barracuda took control in the third as Huntington tied the game, Colin White netted the go-ahead goal, and Igor Chernyshov added an empty-netter. Egor Afanasyev recorded two assists, Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves, and San Jose outshot Bakersfield, 43–26.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 16th come-from-behind win of the season on Saturday, erasing a 3–2 deficit in the third period to clip the Bakersfield Condors, 5–3. Saturday’s third-period comeback was just the fourth this season in 17 attempts.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired coveted trade piece Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks last Monday, sending Barracuda defenseman Cole Clayton, along with a pair of second-round picks, to Vancouver. Clayton, 25, was signed this summer by the Sharks to a one-year, two-way contract. In 33 games with the Barracuda, he recorded five points (two goals, three assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating.

CHERN AND BURN: The Sharks assigned rookie forward Igor Chernyshov to the Barracuda last Friday. In his first game back in the AHL since early December, he notched a goal and an assist in the Barracuda’s 5–3 win over the Bakersfield Condors. In 15 NHL games during his recall, the 20-year-old posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and a plus-two rating. Despite not playing in the AHL for over a month, he leads the Barracuda in goals (12).

BLUELINE BOLSTER: Veteran blueliner Nick Leddy cleared waivers last Monday and was assigned to the Barracuda. The 16-year pro has skated in 1,061 NHL games, winning a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013. Leddy appeared in 53 AHL contests with Rockford during his first two pro seasons from 2010–12, totaling 26 points (five goals, 21 assists).

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s AHL All-Star Classic selection two Thursdays ago. Bystedt leads the team in points (32), assists (21), and overtime game-winning goals (2). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in assists, power-play goals, and game-winning goals, and has matched his point total in 15 fewer games.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda extended their power-play goal streak to six games (7-for-24, 29%) on Saturday and now rank second in the AHL on the man advantage (25.3%). Oliver Wahlstrom, who leads the Barracuda in power-play goals with eight, is tied for fourth in the league in that category. Among league rookies, Quentin Musty is tied for second in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (13).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), third in power-play points (14), fourth in shots (91), and tied for sixth in points (25). Additionally, he is tied for third in power-play assists (11) and tied for sixth in goals (5). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.