GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. ROADRUNNERS

FRI, DEC. 5, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: The Barracuda return to Tech CU on Friday to begin a three-game homestand and a back-to-back against the Tucson Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth). A year ago, the Barracuda went 1-2-0-1 against Tucson and 1-1 at home. All-time, the Barracuda are 29-21-3-5 overall versus the Roadrunners and 16-11-2-2 in the Bay Area.

MILE HIGH MOMENT: The Barracuda earned just their second win in their last 12 attempts at Blue Arena in Loveland on Saturday, knocking off the first-place Colorado Eagles, 4–3. The Barracuda split the two-game set by erasing a 2–0 deficit on Saturday and scoring three power-play goals in the win. Rookies Quentin Musty (2+0=2) and Igor Chernyshov (1+2=3) led the way with multi-point efforts. The Barracuda closed November with a 10-1-1-1 record, earning points in 12 of their last 13 games and winning six of their last seven.

MIGHTY MISA: The Sharks assigned top prospect Michael Misa to the Barracuda on Wednesday for a two-week conditioning stint. The 18-year-old last played on Nov. 1 and suffered a lower-body injury during a morning skate in Seattle on Nov. 5. When Misa draws in on Friday, he will become the highest-drafted player (#2 overall, 2025) to appear in a game for the Barracuda in franchise history. Last year, with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, the Oakville, Ont., native led the entire CHL in scoring (62+72=134) and was named the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player.

LET’S GO STREAKING: The Barracuda had their 11-game point streak (9-0-1-1) snapped on Friday in Colorado. San Jose had won five straight for the first time this season. During the point streak, the team was plus-19 and averaged 4.0 goals for and 2.7 against. The club also went 11-for-32 (34%) on the power play during the stretch. The franchise-record point streak is 15, set during the 2016–17 season when the team reached the Conference Finals.

CHERN AND BURN: On Tuesday, Barracuda winger Igor Chernyshov was named the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November after recording 10 goals and six assists for 16 points and a plus-8 rating in 13 games while helping San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record. Last year, the Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, playing on a line with current teammate Michael Misa. As of Nov. 30, the 20-year-old leads the Barracuda in points (19), goals (10), and is tied for first in shorthanded goals (1). Among AHL rookies, he is tied for third in goals and tied for fourth in points.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty scored twice on Saturday in the win over Colorado, including the game-winner. Among rookies, he ranks second in power-play goals (5), tied for third in power-play points (9), and tied for fifth in points (18). Over his last nine games, he has five goals and seven assists.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for first in power-play goals (3), tied for fourth in points (15), and tied for third in goals (4). He is also tied for fourth in assists (11) and power-play assists (6). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt registered two assists on Saturday (3+6=9) and now has points in a career-long seven straight games — the longest streak by any Barracuda player this season and the third-longest active streak in the league. During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1). He also scored twice in four games against Colorado in round two.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson leads all blueliners in goals (6). The two-time AHL All-Star also led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) in 2022–23 with the Charlotte Checkers.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored three power-play goals on Saturday and now have man-advantage markers in five straight games (10/27 = 37%). They own the AHL’s third-best power play. Last season, the Barracuda finished with the league’s top power play (24%).

ROADRUNNERS REPORT: Tucson enters Friday having dropped its last two and four of its last five, sitting eight points behind the Barracuda in the standings. The Roadrunners rank 23rd in goals per game (2.85) and 24th in goals against (3.30).