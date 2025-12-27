GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. REIGN

SAT, DEC. 27, 2025 | 6:00 PM PT | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

CHANCE OF REIGN: The Barracuda return from the holiday break on Saturday to face the Ontario Reign for the third consecutive game and the seventh meeting of the eight-game season series. The two clubs will wrap up their head-to-head slate on New Year’s Eve in Ontario. San Jose is coming off a weekend sweep in Ontario and is now 4-1-1-0 this season against LA’s top affiliate, having won the last three meetings. Saturday marks the final home game of 2025 and the lone home contest in a nine-game stretch.

SUNDAY SHINE: Jimmy Huntington tallied a goal and two assists as the Barracuda topped the Ontario Reign 6–3 on Sunday at Toyota Arena, closing out their five-game road trip with a 4–1 record. Filip Bystedt scored the game-winning goal, Gabriel Carriere made 26 saves, and San Jose sealed the victory with two empty-net goals. The Barracuda went 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill Saturday and are now 18-for-18 over their last six games and 23-for-23 in their last seven road contests. Over the past 11 outings, San Jose is 32-for-34 (94%) on the PK.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda struck again on the power play Sunday and now have six power-play goals over their last four games. San Jose ranks second in the AHL on the man advantage (27.4%). A year ago, the Barracuda led the league in power-play percentage (24.3%).

OUTSTANDING OLIVER: Oliver Wahlstrom recorded his eighth goal of the season Saturday, his seventh on the power play. Among AHL skaters, he is tied for third in power-play goals. Wahlstrom also scored in the shootout and is now 5-for-8 in shootouts in his career, including 2-for-2 this season.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty extended his assist streak to three games Saturday. Among rookies, the Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick is tied for fourth in AHL scoring (22), tied for second in assists (15) and power-play points (12), and tied for fourth in power-play goals (5). He leads the Barracuda in assists and ranks second on the team in points.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fifth in points (19), and tied for third in goals (5). He is also tied for fifth in assists (14) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (8). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35) and earned AHL All-Rookie Team honors.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson co-leads all blueliners in goals (7) and is tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek saw his career-long six-game winning streak snapped on Dec. 12 but has responded with wins in each of his last two starts. Skarek had just five wins in 22 games last season with Bridgeport and already owns 10 victories through his first 13 appearances this year. He has allowed three or fewer goals in 10 straight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford. The Czech-born netminder is tied for fourth in the AHL in wins.