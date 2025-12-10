GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. GULLS

WED, DEC. 10, 2025 | 7:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: The Barracuda wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday by hosting the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season. The Barracuda are 1-1 versus the Ducks’ affiliate this year after a 5-4 overtime win in the last meeting on Nov. 19 at Pechanga Arena. The Barracuda and Gulls rank 11th (SJ: 3.32) and 12th (SD: 3.25) in goals for, and 1st (SD: 32.90) and 2nd (SJ: 31.73) in shots for.

LAST TIME OUT: Jack Thompson needed just five minutes and 20 seconds in the first period to send the Teddy Bears flying, but the Barracuda ultimately fell 6–2 to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday at a sold-out Tech CU Arena. Despite generating a season-high 41 shots, the Barracuda suffered just their second regulation loss since Oct. 31. Thompson opened the scoring off a feed from Quentin Musty, but Tucson answered through Ty Tullio, then broke the game open in the second with goals from Cameron Hebig, Tullio, and Ben McCartney. Cam Lund responded quickly for San Jose, but it proved to be their final tally. The Barracuda pushed hard in the third with 22 shots, but Tucson goalie Matthew Villalta turned aside 39 total attempts, and Hebig completed his hat trick with goals at 7:59 and an empty-netter at 16:31.

MIGHTY MISA: The Sharks assigned top prospect Michael Misa to the Barracuda last Wednesday for an LTIR conditioning stint. In his Cuda debut on Friday, he had an assist, a +1 rating, and two shots on goal. He hit the crossbar in the opening minutes and nearly scored two other times in the game. Prior to joining the Barracuda, the 18-year-old last played on Nov. 1 and suffered a lower-body injury during a morning skate in Seattle on Nov. 5. Last year, with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, the Oakville, Ont., native led the entire CHL in scoring (62+72=134) and was named the OHL’s Most Outstanding Player. On Tuesday, he was named to Team Canada’s World Juniors training camp roster.

LET’S GO STREAKING: The Barracuda had their 11-game point streak (9-0-1-1) snapped two Fridays ago in Colorado but now have points in 13 of 15 and wins in eight of 10. During the point streak, the team was plus-19 and averaged 4.0 goals for and 2.7 against. The club also went 11-for-32 (34%) on the power play during the stretch. The franchise-record point streak is 15, set during the 2016–17 season when the team reached the Conference Finals.

CHERN AND BURN: Barracuda rookie winger Igor Chernyshov was named the Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November after recording 10 goals and six assists for 16 points and a plus-8 rating in 13 games while helping San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record. Last year, the Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, playing on a line with current teammate Michael Misa.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Among rookies, Sharks 2023 first-rounder Quentin Musty ranks T-third in the AHL in scoring (19), T-second in power-play goals (5), and T-third in power-play points (9). Since Nov. 11, the 20-year-old has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last 11 games, including an overtime winner at San Diego on Nov. 19.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for first in power-play goals (3), tied for third in points (16), and tied for third in goals (5). He is also tied for fifth in assists (11) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (6). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). Among defensemen, he finished top six in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt had his career-long eight-game point streak (three goals, seven assists) snapped on Saturday, the longest streak by any Barracuda skater this season. Bystedt leads the Barracuda in plus/minus (+8) and assists (13). During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1). He also scored twice in four games against Colorado in Round Two.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson leads all blueliners in goals (7) and is tied for first in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL rearguards in goals (20) in 2022–23 with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek improved to 8-2 on Friday, collecting his sixth straight win, a career long. Skarek had just five wins in 22 games last season in Bridgeport and already has eight wins in 10 games with the Barracuda this year. He has allowed three or fewer in each win during the streak, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

POWERING UP: The Barracuda rank fourth in the AHL in power-play percentage (27.4) entering Wednesday and are T-first in the league in power-play goals (26). On Saturday, the club saw its six-game power-play goal streak snapped (11/30 = 37%). Oliver Wahlstrom and Quentin Musty co-lead the Barracuda in power-play goals (5) and rank T-fourth in the AHL.