GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. FIREBIRDS

WED, FEB. 4, 2026 | 7:00 PM PT | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

FIRED UP: The Barracuda wrap up their four-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Coachella Valley Firebirds (Seattle Kraken). After going 7-1 versus the Firebirds a year ago, the Barracuda are 0-3 in 2025-26 and 0-1 at home. The Barracuda enter Wednesday having won their last three and last four at home. Boths teams sit at 51 points and are T-fourth in the Pacific Division, although the Barracuda have two games in hand.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda completed a two-game sweep of the Calgary Wranglers with a 7–2 win Saturday night in front of a sold-out Tech CU Arena, scoring seven even-strength goals from seven different players. San Jose jumped ahead early on Braden Hache’s first of the season before taking control with a three-goal second period highlighted by tallies from Oliver Wahlstrom and Mattias Havelid, then put the game away with three more goals early in the third. Filip Bystedt led the way with a three-point night (1g, 2a), Egor Afanasyev added a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to seven games, and Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves for the win as the Barracuda improved to 5-0 against Calgary this season and extended their home winning streak to four games.

COACHELLA CHECK: The Firebirds are coming off a 5-1 win at Ontario on Sunday and have now four in a row away from home. Coachella Valley ranks third in the league in goals for (3.45). Third-year pro Logan Morrison ranks fourth in goals (21) and T-sixth in points (40).

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 17th come-from-behind win of the season on Friday, scoring the final five goals after falling behind 1–0 in the first period. San Jose is 10-11-1-0 this year when conceding the first goal and 7–10 when trailing after 20 minutes.

FIL THE THRILL: The Barracuda’s AHL All-Star selection Filip Bystedt leads the team in points (36), goals (13) assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and overtime game-winning goals (2). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in points, assists, power-play goals, and game-winning goals, and has matched his goal total in 13 fewer games.

LUNDON CALLING: Rookie forward Cam Lund extended his goal streak to four games on Saturday. The streak began on Jan. 21 at Coachella Valley. Versus the Firbirds he has a goal and two assists in three games. A season ago, he concluded his junior season at Northeastern before skating in 12 games with the Sharks, scoring twice and adding an assist.

AFAN RUNNING: Barracuda forward Egor Afanasyev extended his points streak to seven games (2+7=9) on Saturday, collecting a goal and an assist. Afanasyev was acquired by the Sharks from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. In 2023–24, he set career bests in goals (27), assists (27), points (54), power-play goals (6), shorthanded goals (5), game-winning goals (5), and shots (189) as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. A season ago, he appeared in 53 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL), totaling 21 points (7+14=21).

POWERING UP: Despite its power-play goal streak coming to an end at seven games (9-for-29, 31%) on Saturday, the Barracuda still rank second in the AHL on the power play (25.2%). Oliver Wahlstrom, who leads the Barracuda in power-play goals with eight, is tied for fifth in the league in that category. Among league blueliners, Cuda defenseman Luca Cagnoni ranks third in power-play goals (3), power-play assists (12) and power-play points (15).