GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

SAT, JAN. 24, 2026 | 6:00 PM PT | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 38 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

HOME SWEET HOME: After a stretch of 12 of 14 games away from home, the Barracuda return to Tech CU Arena on Saturday to host the Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers) and begin a four-game homestand. The Barracuda are 2-2-0-1 against the Condors this season, picking up a 4–3 overtime win in the most recent meeting on Jan. 10 at Tech CU Arena.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda dropped a 4–3 decision to the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena, as rookie Carson Rehkopf recorded a hat trick to extend the Firebirds’ winning streak to six games. Coachella Valley built a 2–0 first-period lead on goals from Tyson Jugnauth and Rehkopf before San Jose rallied in the second with power-play tallies from Colin White and Oliver Wahlstrom to tie the game. Rehkopf scored late in the second and early in the third to complete the hat trick, giving the Firebirds a 4–2 edge before Cam Lund pulled the Barracuda within one late. San Jose outshot Coachella Valley 29–18 and went 1-for-3 on the power play but couldn’t find the equalizer down the stretch.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired coveted trade piece Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, sending Barracuda defenseman Cole Clayton, along with a pair of second-round picks, to Vancouver. Clayton, 25, was signed this summer by the Sharks to a one-year, two-way contract. In 33 games with the Barracuda, he recorded five points (two goals, three assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating.

CHERN AND BURN: The Sharks assigned rookie forward Igor Chernyshov to the Barracuda on Friday. In 15 games with the big club, the 20-year-old posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and a plus-two rating. Despite not playing in the AHL since Dec. 13, he still co-leads the Barracuda in goals (11).

BLUELINE BOLSTER: Veteran blueliner Nick Leddy cleared waivers on Monday and was assigned to the Barracuda. The 16-year pro has skated in 1,061 NHL games, winning a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013. Leddy appeared in 53 AHL contests with Rockford during his first two pro seasons from 2010–12, totaling 26 points (five goals, 21 assists).

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s AHL All-Star Classic selection last Thursday. Bystedt leads the team in points (31), assists (20), and overtime game-winning goals (2), and co-leads the Barracuda in goals (11). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in assists, power-play goals, and game-winning goals, and has matched his point total in 15 fewer games.

KILLIN’ IT: Over the last 20 outings, the Barracuda are 54-for-58 (93%) on the penalty kill. Prior to that stretch, the Barracuda were 38-for-61 (62.3%) through their first 17 games. Against the Condors, the Barracuda are 13-for-15 (86.7%).

POWERING UP: The Barracuda extended their power-play goal streak to five games (6-for-19, 31%) on Wednesday and now rank second in the AHL on the man advantage (25.5%). Oliver Wahlstrom, who leads the Barracuda in power-play goals with seven, is tied for fifth in the league in that category. Among league rookies, Quentin Musty is tied for second in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (13).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3) and power-play points (14), tied for third in points (23), tied for third in power-play assists (11), and tied for sixth in goals (5). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.