GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

Location: Tech CU Arena (San Jose, Ca.)

Start Time: 4 p.m. PT

Where to Listen: SJBarracuda.com/listen, Sharks + SAP Center App

Where to Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Tale of the Tape:

The Barracuda wrap up their short two-game preseason schedule on Sunday in Bakersfield against the Condors (Edmonton Oilers) at 4 p.m. at Tech CU Arena. Last season, San Jose went 4-3-1-0 against the Oilers’ top affiliate and 1-2-1-0 at Dignity Health Arena.

Top prospects Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, and Matias Havelid are all projected to play on Saturday. Notable offseason additions Oscar Olausson, Jimmy Huntington, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Sam Laberge are also expected to be in the lineup.

On Saturday, the Barracuda picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Condors in Bakersfield. Chernyshov scored in regulation and again in the shootout to earn First Star honors, while Anthony Vincent netted the tying goal in the third period.

Last season, the Barracuda finished seven points ahead of the Condors in the regular season, reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. San Jose was ultimately eliminated by the Colorado Eagles in the second round. Bakersfield missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Forwards

17 Olausson – 18 Bystedt – 24 Wahlstrom

14 Halttunen – 40 Huntington – 92 Chernyshov

76 Vincent – 54 Giles – 83 Houle

41 Laberge – 67 Vanroboys – 90 Crnkovic

Defensemen

86 Haché – 25 Havelid

61 Furlong – 59 Clayton

70 Beck – 79 Gormley

Goaltenders

36 Skarek

34 Davis

Warmup: 94 Somerville