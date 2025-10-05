GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS
Location: Tech CU Arena (San Jose, Ca.)
Start Time: 4 p.m. PT
Where to Listen: SJBarracuda.com/listen, Sharks + SAP Center App
Where to Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey
Tale of the Tape:
The Barracuda wrap up their short two-game preseason schedule on Sunday in Bakersfield against the Condors (Edmonton Oilers) at 4 p.m. at Tech CU Arena. Last season, San Jose went 4-3-1-0 against the Oilers’ top affiliate and 1-2-1-0 at Dignity Health Arena.
Top prospects Filip Bystedt, Igor Chernyshov, Kasper Halttunen, and Matias Havelid are all projected to play on Saturday. Notable offseason additions Oscar Olausson, Jimmy Huntington, Oliver Wahlstrom, and Sam Laberge are also expected to be in the lineup.
On Saturday, the Barracuda picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Condors in Bakersfield. Chernyshov scored in regulation and again in the shootout to earn First Star honors, while Anthony Vincent netted the tying goal in the third period.
Last season, the Barracuda finished seven points ahead of the Condors in the regular season, reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. San Jose was ultimately eliminated by the Colorado Eagles in the second round. Bakersfield missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.
Forwards
17 Olausson – 18 Bystedt – 24 Wahlstrom
14 Halttunen – 40 Huntington – 92 Chernyshov
76 Vincent – 54 Giles – 83 Houle
41 Laberge – 67 Vanroboys – 90 Crnkovic
Defensemen
86 Haché – 25 Havelid
61 Furlong – 59 Clayton
70 Beck – 79 Gormley
Goaltenders
36 Skarek
34 Davis
Warmup: 94 Somerville