AHL Affiliate of the San Jose Sharks
10/11 - Final
BAK 6
SJ 7
Game Recap Game Highlights
10/18 - 10:00 PM
SJ (1-0-0-0)
BAK (0-1-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/22 - 10:00 PM
CV (0-1-0-0)
SJ (1-0-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
10/11 - Final
BAK 6
SJ 7
Game Recap Game Highlights
10/18 - 10:00 PM
SJ (1-0-0-0)
BAK (0-1-0-0)
Full Schedule Watch Game
10/22 - 10:00 PM
CV (0-1-0-0)
SJ (1-0-0-0)
Buy Tickets Watch Game
  • Tickets
  • Schedule
  • Team
  • Fan Zone
  • Premium Seating
  • Shop
Buy Tickets
Picture of Tech CU Arena with a blue water overlay

GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CONDORS

Oct 05, 2025
Written By: Nick Nollenberger

Location: Tech CU Arena (San Jose, Ca.) 

Start Time: 4 p.m. PT 

Where to Listen: SJBarracuda.com/listenSharks + SAP Center App 

Where to Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Tale of the Tape:
The Barracuda wrap up their short two-game preseason schedule on Sunday in Bakersfield against the Condors (Edmonton Oilers) at 4 p.m. at Tech CU Arena. Last season, San Jose went 4-3-1-0 against the Oilers’ top affiliate and 1-2-1-0 at Dignity Health Arena.

Top prospects Filip BystedtIgor ChernyshovKasper Halttunen, and Matias Havelid are all projected to play on Saturday. Notable offseason additions Oscar OlaussonJimmy HuntingtonOliver Wahlstrom, and Sam Laberge are also expected to be in the lineup.

On Saturday, the Barracuda picked up a 3-2 shootout win over the Condors in Bakersfield. Chernyshov scored in regulation and again in the shootout to earn First Star honors, while Anthony Vincent netted the tying goal in the third period.

Last season, the Barracuda finished seven points ahead of the Condors in the regular season, reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019. San Jose was ultimately eliminated by the Colorado Eagles in the second round. Bakersfield missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Forwards
17 Olausson – 18 Bystedt – 24 Wahlstrom
14 Halttunen – 40 Huntington – 92 Chernyshov
76 Vincent – 54 Giles – 83 Houle
41 Laberge – 67 Vanroboys – 90 Crnkovic

Defensemen
86 Haché – 25 Havelid
61 Furlong – 59 Clayton
70 Beck – 79 Gormley

Goaltenders
36 Skarek
34 Davis
Warmup: 94 Somerville

Related Articles

More News
SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

SAN JOSE SHARKS ACQUIRE FORWARD OSKAR OLAUSSON FROM COLORADO IN EXCHANGE FOR F DANIL GUSHCHIN

July 25, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN DEFENSEMAN JACK THOMPSON TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 14, 2025
SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD PAVOL REGENDA TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

SAN JOSE SHARKS RE-SIGN FORWARD PAVOL REGENDA TO ONE-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

July 02, 2025

Choose your Calendar

Events will be automatically synced.

Apple Google Microsoft

Or, use the link below to manually subscribe from your calendar app: