GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS CANUCKS

SAT, FEB. 14, 2026 | 6:00 PM | TECH CU ARENA | SAN JOSE, CA

GM 44 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

BACK FROM BREAK: The Barracuda return home from the All-Star break on Saturday to host the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) for the first time this season. A year ago, the Barracuda went 6-1-0-1 against Vegas’ affiliate and 3-0-0-1 at home. The Barracuda enter Saturday having won five in a row at home.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda’s five-game winning streak ended Saturday with a 2–1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks at Rogers Forum, despite outshooting Abbotsford 40–25. Nikita Tolopilo stopped 39 shots to earn first-star honors, while Danila Klimovich opened the scoring late in the first and Ty Mueller added the game-winner in the second. San Jose battled through adversity after losing Shane Bowers to a first-period fight injury and playing the final 13:22 with just nine forwards following Anthony Vincent’s game misconduct. Igor Chernyshov pulled the Barracuda within one midway through the third, but they couldn’t find the equalizer despite late pressure, as Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves in a physical contest that featured 83 combined penalty minutes.

KNIGHT LIGHT: The Silver Knights enter Saturday having dropped their last five (0-3-2-0) and are six points outside of the Pacific Division’s final playoff spot. Away from home, Henderson has lost seven in a row (0-5-1-1). The Knights are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss last Saturday against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

CUDA CONNECTION: Former Barracuda captain Jaycob Megna is in his first season back with the Golden Knights organization in 2025-26 after playing all of the 2019-20 season with the Chicago Wolves, then the top affiliate of the VGK. Megna spent parts of three seasons with the Sharks organization, serving as Barracuda captain from 2020-22. During that time, he skated in 58 games with the Barracuda, totaling four goals and 14 assists. Additionally, he played 92 games with the Sharks, scoring three times and adding 17 assists.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 18th come-from-behind win of the season last Friday, scoring the final five goals after falling behind 1–0 in the first period. San Jose is 11-12-1-0 when conceding the first goal and 7-11 when trailing after 20 minutes.

FIL THE THRILL: Barracuda center Filip Bystedt was forced to miss the AHL All-Star Game in Rockford this week due to an upper-body injury and is not expected to play tonight against the Knights. Despite that, he leads the Barracuda in points (36), assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and overtime game-winning goals (2), and co-leads the team in goals (13). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed all of his rookie totals.

LUNDON CALLING: Barracuda forward Cam Lund was a late addition to the AHL All-Star Classic on Sunday. The rookie has points in six of his last seven games entering Saturday (4+2=6). A season ago, he concluded his junior career at Northeastern before skating in 12 games with the Sharks, scoring twice and adding an assist.

AFAN RUNNING: Barracuda forward Egor Afanasyev had his point streak snapped at a career-long seven games (2+7=9) last Wednesday but collected two goals on Friday in the Barracuda’s 7–3 win. Afanasyev was acquired by the Sharks from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. In 2023–24, he set career bests in goals (27), assists (27), points (54), power-play goals (6), shorthanded goals (5), game-winning goals (5), and shots (189) with the Milwaukee Admirals. A season ago, he appeared in 53 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL), totaling 21 points (7+14=21).

HUNTINGTON HUMMING: Jimmy Huntington recorded a season-high three points (1+2=3) in the Barracuda’s 7–3 win over the Canucks on Friday. Over his last 10 games, he has 12 points (4+8=12) and now ranks second on the Barracuda in scoring (29). Despite skating in just 42 games, the eighth-year pro has already set a career high in assists this season (20).

MAKING MOVES: After Barracuda forward Anthony Vincent was given a two-game suspension for a cross-check in Saturday’s 2–1 loss at Abbotsford, and with Colin White and Filip Bystedt injured on Friday, the Barracuda recalled forward Kyle Crnkovic from Wichita and signed forward Brendan Hoffmann to a PTO from Idaho on Friday. Hoffmann is pacing the ECHL in goals (32) and is second in points (51). Both players represented their respective clubs at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Game in Allen, TX, last month. The Barracuda also recalled defenseman John Gormley from the Thunder on Saturday morning.