GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA VS. CANUCKS

CANUCKS CONNECTION: The Barracuda return home on Friday to begin a three-game homestand, welcoming the defending Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks to Tech CU Arena on Friday and Saturday. The Barracuda split a two-game series with the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 11 and 12. San Jose enters Friday riding an eight-game point streak (6-0-1-1) and has won its last two. All-time, the Barracuda are 11-15-2-2 against the Canucks and 7-7-1-1 at home. A year ago, the Barracuda went 2-2 in San Jose versus Vancouver’s top affiliate.

GULL SETTING: The Barracuda earned a dramatic 5–4 overtime win over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday at Pechanga Arena, extending their point streak to eight. After falling behind early, San Jose responded with first-period goals from Colin White and Oliver Wahlstrom to take a 2–1 lead into intermission. After Justin Bailey tied it early in the second, Ethan Cardwell and Quentin Musty restored a two-goal cushion for the Barracuda before the Gulls rallied in the third, tying the game on goals from Sasha Pastujov and Judd Caulfield. In overtime, Musty sealed the win at 2:08. Gabriel Carriere made 22 saves for San Jose, while Ville Husso stopped 18 for San Diego.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Rookie first-rounder Quentin Musty scored twice on Wednesday, including the overtime winner in the 5–4 victory in San Diego. In the process, the 20-year-old extended his point streak to four (2+4=6) games and has points in five of six (3+6=9). Among first-year players, he now ranks T-third in points (13), T-first in power-play goals (3), and T-second in power-play points (6).

CHERN AND BURN: Rookie winger Igor Chernyshov notched his first pro hat trick on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford, becoming the youngest player to collect a hat trick in franchise history. Among league rookies, he ranks T-first in power-play goals (3), T-second in power-play points (6), and T-fifth in points (10). A year ago, the Sharks’ 2024 second-rounder tallied 55 points (19+36=55) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, his first and only season with the team. Among Barracuda rookies, he leads in time on ice (16:56).

WHITE HOT: Barracuda center Colin White scored on Wednesday and added an assist, and now has goals in his last three and points in eight of nine (5+6=11). The 28-year-old leads the team in points (14) and is T-first in assists (9) and game-winners (2). Last spring, the former first-rounder led the Barracuda in playoff scoring (6), assists (5), and plus/minus (+3).

CANUCKS COOL DOWN: The defending Calder Cup Champions enter Friday at the bottom of the Western Conference, having dropped 13 of their last 14. Key pieces from their championship roster are either up with the big club or no longer with the organization: F Arshdeep Bains (Vancouver), F Aatu Räty (Vancouver), F Linus Karlsson (Vancouver), F Samuel Blais (Toronto), F Tristan Nielsen (Colorado), F Phil Di Giuseppe (Winnipeg), D Christian Wolanin (Boston), and G Arturs Silovs (Pittsburgh). The Canucks rank last in the AHL in goals for (1.63), goals against (4.25), five-on-five goals (12), and shots (24.19), and rank 31st on the PK (71.2%).

MILESTONE FOR MAC: Barracuda head coach John McCarthy sits at 99 career wins entering Friday. The former Cuda captain helped lead SJB to the Calder Cup playoffs in 2024–25 for the first time since 2019 and helped the team reach the second round for the first time since 2017. As a player, McCarthy is the Barracuda’s all-time leader in games played (275) and ranks second in points (138), goals (62), and assists (76).

CAM THE MAN: Despite not playing on Wednesday and missing four of the last five, Cam Lund still ranks T-first among rookies in assists (9), first in power-play assists (6), second in power-play points (6), and T-sixth in points (10). The Sharks’ 2022 second-rounder signed his ELC at the end of his junior season last year and went on to skate in 11 games with the Sharks, notching two goals and an assist.