GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT ROADRUNNERS

SAT, JAN. 17, 2026 | 6:00 PM PT | TUCSON ARENA | TUCSON, AZ

GM 36 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

DESERT DATE: The Barracuda continue their three-game road trip in Tucson on Saturday, wrapping up a two-game weekend set with the Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth). The Barracuda are 1–2 versus Utah’s affiliate this season after a 4-2 loss on Friday.

LAST TIME OUT: The San Jose Barracuda dropped a 4–2 decision to the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena, despite erasing an early deficit and briefly taking the lead. After Tucson opened the scoring on a Barracuda giveaway, Kasper Halttunen tied the game on the power play late in the first period, and Ethan Cardwell put San Jose ahead early in the second. Tucson responded to even the score before Austin Poganski netted the eventual game-winner early in the third. Gabriel Carriere finished with 21 saves for San Jose, Jimmy Huntington recorded two assists, and Cardwell tallied a goal and an assist in the loss.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s AHL All-Star Classic selection on Thursday. Bystedt leads the Barracuda in points (28), assists (18), and overtime game-winning goals (2) while ranking second in goals (10). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in power-play and game-winning goals and is within striking distance of matching his overall production in 17 fewer games. On Saturday he is set to skate in his 200th professional game.

BARRACUDA BOLSTERED: The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Laurent Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round pick from Chicago in exchange for defensemen Ryan Ellis and Jake Furlong, along with San Jose’s 2028 fourth-round selection, last Thursday. Allan, a former first-rounder, made his Barracuda debut on Saturday, notching a team-high 22:08 of ice time.

FAMILIAR FACES: Roadrunners forward Andrew Agozzino, defensemen Robbie Russo and Montana Oneybuchi, and assistant coach Zack Stortini are all Barracuda alumni. In 2023–24, Agozzino served as the Barracuda’s captain, setting, at the time, the franchise record for points (61) and goals (26) in a single campaign.

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill on Saturday and are now 36-for-37 (97%) over their last 12 games and 13-for-13 in their last six. On the road, the Barracuda have gone 35-for-36 (97%) over their last 10 games. Over the past 18 outings, San Jose is 50-for-53 (94%) on the penalty kill. Prior to that stretch, the Barracuda were 62.3% (38-for-61) through their first 17 games. On the road, the Barracuda rank fifth in the AHL on the PK (85.7%) but 31st overall (77.2%).

MUST BE THE MONEY: Sharks 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for sixth in AHL rookie scoring (24), tied for third in assists (16), tied for second in power-play goals (6), and second in power-play points (13).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fifth in points (21), tied for fourth in power-play assists (9), and tied for fifth in goals (5). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson is tied for second in goals (8) and tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

OFF TO THE OLYMPICS: San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda was named to Slovakia’s men’s national team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 last week, marking his second Olympic appearance. Regenda previously won a bronze medal with Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics and has also competed in four straight World Championships. During the 2025–26 season, he has split time between the Barracuda and Sharks, scoring seven goals in 10 NHL games, including his first career hat trick on Jan. 3. The Michalovce, Slovakia native was acquired by San Jose from Anaheim on Jan. 22, 2025.