GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT ROADRUNNERS

FRI, JAN. 16, 2026 | 6:00 PM PT | TUCSON ARENA | TUCSON, AZ

GM 34

DESERT DATE: The Barracuda begin a three-game road trip in Tucson on Friday, opening a two-game weekend set with the Roadrunners (Utah Mammoth). The Barracuda are 1–1 versus Utah’s affiliate this season, collecting a 4–3 overtime win on Dec. 5.

LAST TIME OUT: Ethan Cardwell scored twice, including the overtime winner at 2:42, as the Barracuda rallied for a 4–3 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday at Tech CU Arena. San Jose built a 2–0 first-period lead before Bakersfield surged ahead 3–2, but Cam Lund tied the game in the third, and Cardwell finished it in overtime to snap a three-game skid against the Condors.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s AHL All-Star Classic selection on Thursday. Bystedt leads the Barracuda in points (28), assists (18), and overtime game-winning goals (2) while ranking second in goals (10). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in power-play and game-winning goals and is within striking distance of matching his overall production in 18 fewer games.

BARRACUDA BOLSTERED: The San Jose Sharks acquired goaltender Laurent Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan, and a 2028 seventh-round pick from Chicago in exchange for defensemen Ryan Ellis and Jake Furlong, along with San Jose’s 2028 fourth-round selection, last Thursday. Allan, a former first-rounder, made his Barracuda debut on Saturday, notching a team-high 22:08 of ice time.

FAMILIAR FACES: Roadrunners forward Andrew Agozzino, defensemen Robbie Russo and Montana Oneybuchi, and assistant coach Zack Stortini are all Barracuda alumni. In 2023–24, Agozzino served as the Barracuda’s captain, setting, at the time, the franchise record for points (61) and goals (26) in a single campaign.

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Saturday and are now 35-for-36 (97%) over their last 11 games and 12-for-12 in their last five. On the road, the Barracuda have gone 34-for-35 (97%) over their last nine games away from home. Over the past 17 outings, San Jose is 49-for-52 (94%) on the penalty kill. Prior to that stretch, the Barracuda were 62.3% (38-for-61) through their first 17 games.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Despite missing Wednesday’s game due to illness—and three of his team’s last seven—Sharks 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for sixth in AHL rookie scoring (24), third in assists (16), tied for second in power-play goals (6), and second in power-play points (13).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for sixth in points (21), tied for fourth in power-play assists (9), and tied for fifth in goals (5). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors. Saturday marks his 100th professional game.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson is tied for second in goals (8) and tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

BOWER-ING UP: Barracuda forward Shane Bowers recorded his 100th AHL point (assist) on Wednesday in San Diego and now sits at 299 career AHL games. The eighth-year pro has assists in his last two contests and points (1+2=3) in three of his last four games after being held scoreless through his first 13 appearances of the season.

OFF TO THE OLYMPICS: San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda was named to Slovakia’s men’s national team for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 last week, marking his second Olympic appearance. Regenda previously won a bronze medal with Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics and has also competed in four straight World Championships. During the 2025–26 season, he has split time between the Barracuda and Sharks, scoring seven goals in nine NHL games, including his first career hat trick on Jan. 3. The Michalovce, Slovakia native was acquired by San Jose from Anaheim on Jan. 22, 2025.