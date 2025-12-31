GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT REIGN

WED, DEC. 31, 2025 | 6:00 PM PT | TOYOTA ARENA | ONTARIO, CA

GM 30 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

REIGN IN THE NEW YEAR: The Barracuda close out 2025 and their eight-game season series with the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at Toyota Arena. The Barracuda are 4-2-1-0 this season against LA’s top affiliate after a 3-0 loss at Tech CU Arena on Saturday.

SATURDAY SLUMBER: Isaiah Saville made 32 saves as the Ontario Reign shut out the Barracuda, 3–0, on Saturday night at a sold-out Tech CU Arena, despite San Jose holding a 32–21 edge in shots. After the Barracuda were unable to convert on several early chances, Aatu Jämsen (5) opened the scoring at 16:17 of the first period. A scoreless second period followed, with San Jose outshooting Ontario 13–7. The Reign added insurance early in the third on Andre Lee’s (12) goal at 3:47 before Nikita Alexandrov (7) capped the win with an empty-netter at 18:27.

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill Saturday and are now 20-for-20 over their last seven games and 23-for-23 in their last seven road contests. Over the past 12 outings, San Jose is 34-for-36 (94%) on the PK.

POWERING UP: Entering Wednesday, the Barracuda have power-play goals in each of their last four road games (6/20 = 30%). San Jose ranks second in the AHL on the man advantage (26.7%) and fourth on the road (28.8%). A year ago, the Barracuda led the league in power-play percentage (24.3%).

OUTSTANDING OLIVER: Oliver Wahlstrom recorded his eighth goal of the season last Saturday and his seventh on the power play. Among AHL skaters, he is tied for third in power-play goals. Wahlstrom also scored in the shootout and is now 5-for-8 in shootouts in his career, including 2-for-2 this season. The Portland, Maine native was originally selected 11th overall by the New York Islanders in 2018.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Despite missing the last two games, Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for sixth in AHL rookie scoring (22), tied for third in assists (15) and power-play goals (5), and tied for second in power-play points (12). He leads the Barracuda in assists and ranks second on the team in points.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fifth in points (19), and tied for fourth in goals (5). He is also tied for sixth in assists (14) and tied for fourth in power-play assists (8). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson is tied for second in goals (7) and power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek is currently tied for fourth in the league in wins (10) and is 8-2 in his last 10 outings. Skarek had just five wins in 22 games last season with Bridgeport, doubling his win total this season in eight fewer games. The Czechia-born backstop has allowed three or fewer goals in 10 straight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.