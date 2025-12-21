GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT REIGN

SUN, DEC. 21, 2025 | 3:00 PM PT | TOYOTA ARENA | ONTARIO, CA

GM 28 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

LISTEN | WATCH | GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

CHANCE OF REIGN: The Barracuda wrap up their five-game road trip in Ontario on Sunday, continuing a stretch of four straight contests against LA’s top affiliate to close out the season series. After a 4–3 shootout win on Saturday, the Barracuda are now 3-1-1-0 against Ontario this season and 1-0-1-0 at Toyota Arena.

SHOOTOUT SHINE: Egor Afanasyev scored twice, including the shootout winner, as the Barracuda defeated the Ontario Reign 4–3 on Saturday night at Toyota Arena. Oliver Wahlstrom added a power-play goal, Jakub Skarek made 28 saves, and San Jose improved to 5-0 in its last five games decided beyond 60 minutes.

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda went four-for-four on the penalty kill on Saturday and are now 16-for-16 over the last five games and 21-for-21 in their last six road games. Over the last 10 outings, the Barracuda are 30-for-32 (94%) on the PK. On the road, San Jose ranks 12th in the league on the kill (83.3%).

POWERING UP: The Barracuda scored twice on the power play on Saturday and have five power-play goals in their last three games. San Jose ranks second in the AHL on the man advantage (27.2%) and fifth on the road (28.6%). A year ago, the Barracuda paced the league in power-play percentage (24.3%).

OUTSTANDING OLIVER: Oliver Wahlstrom notched his eighth goal of the season on Saturday—his second in as many games—and his seventh on the power play. Among AHL skaters, he is tied for third in power-play goals. He also scored in the shootout and is now five-for-eight in shootouts in his career and two-for-two this season.

CHERN AND BURN: Igor Chernyshov was recalled by the Sharks on Monday and made his NHL debut Tuesday against Calgary, picking up an assist in the Sharks’ win. He added another helper on Thursday and Saturday. The 20-year-old was named Upper Deck AHL Rookie of the Month for November after posting 10 goals and six assists for 16 points with a plus-8 rating in 13 games, helping San Jose to a 10-1-1-1 record. Last season, the Sharks’ 2024 second-round pick tallied 55 points (19 goals, 36 assists) in 23 games with the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Quentin Musty extended his assist streak to three games on Saturday. Among rookies, the Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick is tied for fourth in AHL scoring (22), tied for second in assists (15) and power-play points (12), and tied for third in power-play goals (5). Among Barracuda skaters, he ranks first in assists and second in points.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fifth in points (19), and tied for third in goals (5). He is also tied for fifth in assists (14) and power-play assists (8). Last season, as a rookie, he led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked in the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished among the top six defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35) and was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson co-leads all blueliners in goals (7) and is tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Skarek saw his career-long six-game winning streak snapped on Dec. 12 but has bounced back with wins in each of his last two starts. Skarek recorded just five wins in 22 games last season with Bridgeport and already has 10 victories through his first 13 games this year. He has allowed three or fewer goals in 10 straight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford. The Czech-born netminder is tied for third in the AHL in wins.