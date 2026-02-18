GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT GULLS

WED, FEB. 18, 2026 | 7:00 PM | PECHANGA ARENA | SAN DIEGO, CA

GM 46

GAME NOTES | MEDIA KIT

SO-CAL SHOWDOWN: After an 8–4 win over Henderson at home on Sunday, the Barracuda hit the road for a midweek matchup in San Diego against the Gulls (Anaheim Ducks) on Wednesday. The Barracuda are 2–2 against Anaheim’s affiliate this season, including a 2–1 mark at Pechanga Arena, and are coming off a 3–2 shootout win in the last meeting on Jan. 7.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda erupted for a season-high eight goals Sunday afternoon, defeating the Henderson Silver Knights, 8–4, at Tech CU Arena to split the weekend set. Rookie winger Kasper Halttunen recorded his first career hat trick, while Oliver Wahlstrom notched his first three-point game (2+1=3) of the season. After trading goals in the opening period, the teams combined for six tallies in the second frame, with Quentin Musty netting the eventual game-winner and Wahlstrom adding another to give San Jose a 6–4 edge. The Barracuda pulled away in the third as Egor Afanasyev scored on a breakaway and Halttunen completed the hat trick on the power play. Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves in the win as San Jose went 2-for-3 on the man advantage.

CUDA CONNECTION: Former Barracuda and Sharks forwards Ryan Carpenter and Justin Bailey are now members of the Gulls. Bailey, who was traded to the Ducks last January for Pavol Regenda, paces the Gulls in goals (16) and is co-leading the club in power-play goals (4). Carpenter is in his second season serving as the Gulls’ captain.

COMEBACK KINGS: The Barracuda notched their 19th come-from-behind win of the season last Sunday and have won six of their last seven games after trailing 3–2.

BIG TUNA: Barracuda rookie Kasper Halttunen recorded his first pro hat trick on Sunday, including two goals in a span of one minute and two seconds. The 20-year-old now has 10 goals on the season, ranking second among Barracuda rookies. During his two-year career with the London Knights (OHL), he collected five career hat tricks, including four in the postseason. A year ago, the Sharks’ second-round pick helped the Knights capture the Memorial Cup as Canadian Hockey League champions.

WOAH, WAHLSTROM!: Barracuda forward Oliver Wahlstrom posted three points (2+1=3) on Sunday and now leads the team in goals (15) and power-play goals (9). The former 11th overall pick (2018, New York Islanders) is now tied for fourth in the league in power-play goals.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Barracuda rookie forward Quentin Musty returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing eight straight games with an upper-body injury. On Sunday, he netted the game-winner in the 8–4 victory over Henderson. Among rookies, the 20-year-old is now tied for third in the league in power-play goals (6) and power-play points (13).

FIL THE THRILL: Barracuda center Filip Bystedt was forced to miss the AHL All-Star Game in Rockford last week due to an upper-body injury and has now missed the last four games. Despite that, he leads the team in points (36), assists (23), game-winning goals (4), and overtime game-winning goals (2). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed that total.

LUNDON CALLING: Barracuda forward Cam Lund, who was injured on Saturday, was a late addition to the AHL All-Star Classic last Sunday, representing the Barracuda in Rockford earlier this week. Prior to Saturday, the rookie had points in six of his last seven games (4+2=6). A season ago, he concluded his junior career at Northeastern before skating in 12 games with the Sharks, scoring twice and adding an assist.