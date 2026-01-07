GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT GULLS

WED, JAN. 7, 2026 | 7:00 PM PT | PECHANGA ARENA | SAN DIEGO, CA

ROADIE WRAP: The Barracuda wrap up their four-game road trip in San Diego on Wednesday after consecutive losses in Bakersfield this past weekend. This season, San Jose is 1–2 versus the Gulls and 1–0 in San Diego.

LAST TIME OUT: Colin White scored late in the first period, but the Barracuda dropped a 2–1 shootout decision to the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena. Josh Brown tied the game in the third period, and Sam Poulin scored the lone shootout goal to give Bakersfield the extra point. Gabriel Carriere made 37 saves for San Jose in the loss.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt scored on Friday and now has six goals in his last eight games. Among Barracuda skaters, he leads the team in points (25), overtime winners (2), and plus/minus (+6), and is tied for first in shorthanded goals (1). From Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, 2025, he set a career-long eight-game point streak (3+7=10), one of the top five longest streaks in franchise history. During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1).

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda are now 28-for-29 (96%) over their last nine games on the penalty kill and 31-for-32 (97%) in their last eight road contests. Over the past 15 outings, San Jose is 42-for-45 (93%) on the penalty kill.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Despite missing the two prior games before Wednesday, Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for fifth in AHL rookie scoring (23), third in assists (16), tied for third in power-play goals (5), and tied for second in power-play points (12). He also leads the Barracuda in assists. On Nov. 19, he scored twice against the Gulls, including the overtime game winner (5–4 OTW).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fourth in points (19), and tied for fourth in goals (5). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors. Saturday marks his 100th professional game.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson is tied for first in goals (8) and tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

AFAN RUNNING: Barracuda forward Egor Afanasyev played in his 300th career game (NHL/AHL/KHL) on Saturday. The former Predators second-rounder has six points (4+2=6) in his last eight games after notching just five points in his first 17 outings to start the year. Afanasyev was acquired by the Sharks from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. In 2023–24, he set career bests in goals (27), assists (27), points (54), power-play goals (6), shorthanded goals (5), game-winning goals (5), and shots (189) as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. A season ago, he appeared in 53 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL), totaling 21 points (7+14=21).

