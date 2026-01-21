GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT FIREBIRDS

WED, JAN. 20, 2026 | 6:30 PM PT | ACRISURE ARENA | PALM DESERT, CA

DESERT DATE: After a 4-3 overtime win in Tucson on Saturday, the Barracuda wrap up their three-game road trip in Coachella Valley against the Firebirds on Wednesday. San Jose is 0-2 versus Seattle’s top affiliate this season and 0-1 at Acrisure Arena, falling in the most recent matchup, 4-2, on Dec. 17.

LAST TIME OUT: The Barracuda earned a 4–3 overtime win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center, bouncing back in the weekend finale as Egor Afanasyev scored the power-play game-winner at 4:31 of overtime to improve San Jose to 6–1 in extra sessions this season. Tucson built two separate leads, but the Barracuda answered each time, with Filip Bystedt, Colin White, and Jimmy Huntington finding the net in regulation before Dmitri Simashev forced overtime for the Roadrunners. Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 of 22 shots to earn the win in his Barracuda debut, while Luca Cagnoni and Lucas Carlsson each recorded two assists, and Huntington added a goal and an assist.

TRADE WINDS: The Sharks acquired coveted trade piece Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, sending Barracuda d-man Cole Clayton, along with a pair of second-round picks, to the Canucks. Clayton, 25, was signed this summer by the Sharks to a one-year, two-way contract. In 33 games with the Barracuda, he notched five points (two goals, three assists), 21 penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating.

BLUELINE BOLSTER: Veteran blueliner Nick Leddy cleared waivers on Monday and was assigned to the Barracuda. The 16-year pro has skated in 1,061 NHL games in his career, winning a Stanley Cup with Chicago in 2013. Leddy appeared in 53 AHL contests with Rockford in his first two pro seasons from 2010-12, notching 26 points (five goals, 21 assists).

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt was named the Barracuda’s AHL All-Star Classic selection last Thursday. Bystedt leads the Barracuda in points (29), assists (18), and overtime game-winning goals (2), and co-leads the team in goals (11). Earlier this season, he recorded a career-long eight-game point streak, one of the five longest in franchise history. After posting 31 points as a rookie last year, he has already surpassed his rookie totals in power-play and game-winning goals and is within a goal and an assist of matching his rookie totals in 16 fewer games.

KILLIN’ IT: The Barracuda rank sixth in the AHL in road penalty-killing percentage (84.8%) entering Wednesday, but 31st overall (76.9%). Over the last 19 outings, the Barracuda are 52-for-56 (93%) on the kill. Prior to that stretch, the Barracuda were 62.3% (38-for-61) through their first 17 games. Versus the Firebirds, SJB is 11-for-12 (91.7%).

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fourth in points (23), tied for fourth in power-play assists (10), and tied for sixth in goals (5). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors.