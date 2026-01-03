GAMEDAY: BARRACUDA AT CONDORS

SAT, JAN. 3, 2026 | 7:00 PM PT | DIGNITY HEALTH ARENA | BAKERSFIELD, CA

GM 32 | WATCH: AHLTV.COM ON FLO HOCKEY | LISTEN SJBARRACUDA.COM/LISTEN & SHARKS+SAP CENTER APP

BACK IN BAKO: The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip in Bakersfield on Saturday with the second of back-to-back games versus the Oilers’ top affiliate. After Friday’s 4–1 loss, the Barracuda are now 1–2 against the Condors this season, 0–2 in Bakersfield, and have dropped the last two matchups. Saturday marks the 100th all-time meeting between the teams. The Barracuda are 46-41-7-5 all time and 18-23-5-3 at Dignity Health Arena.

NO FUN FRIDAY: Filip Bystedt scored early, but the Barracuda fell 4–1 to the Bakersfield Condors on Friday night at Dignity Health Arena. After Bystedt’s first-period goal, Bakersfield responded with tallies from Max Jones and Roby Järventie to take control, then added two more in the third period. San Jose went scoreless on six power plays, Jakub Škarek made 27 saves, and Matt Tomkins turned aside 30 shots in the win.

FIL THE THRILL: Sophomore center Filip Bystedt scored on Friday and now has six goals in his last seven games. Among Barracuda skaters, he leads the team in points (25), overtime winners (2), and plus/minus (+7), and is tied for first in shorthanded goals (1). From Nov. 15 to Dec. 5, 2025, he set a career-long eight-game point streak (3+7=10), one of the top five longest streaks in franchise history. During last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs, he co-led the club in goals (3), power-play goals (2), and shorthanded goals (1).

KILLIN’ IT: Despite giving up a power-play goal on Wednesday, the Barracuda are now 24-for-25 (96%) over their last eight games and 27-for-28 (96%) in their last eight road contests. Over the past 14 outings, San Jose is 38-for-41 (92%) on the penalty kill.

OUTSTANDING OLIVER: Oliver Wahlstrom recorded his ninth goal of the season on Wednesday. Among AHL skaters, he is tied for fourth in power-play goals (7). The Portland, Maine native was originally selected 11th overall by the New York Islanders in 2018.

MUST BE THE MONEY: Despite missing the two prior games before Wednesday, Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick Quentin Musty is tied for fifth in AHL rookie scoring (24), third in assists (16), tied for third in power-play goals (5), and tied for second in power-play points (12). He also leads the Barracuda in assists.

YOU CAN DO IT: Among AHL defensemen, second-year blueliner Luca Cagnoni is tied for second in power-play goals (3), tied for fifth in points (19), and tied for fourth in goals (5). He is also tied for eighth in assists (14) and tied for third in power-play assists (8). Last season, as a rookie, Cagnoni led the league in power-play points (32) and ranked among the top five in both power-play goals (10) and assists (22). He finished in the top six among defensemen in goals (14), points (49), and assists (35), earning AHL All-Rookie Team honors. Saturday marks his 100th professional game.

LUCAS LIGHTNING: Among AHL defensemen, Lucas Carlsson is tied for first in goals (8) and tied for second in power-play goals (3). The two-time AHL All-Star led all AHL defensemen in goals (20) during the 2022–23 season with the Charlotte Checkers.

JAK OF ALL TRADES: Barracuda goaltender Jakub Škarek is currently tied for fourth in the league in wins (10) and is 8–3 in his last 11 outings. Škarek had just five wins in 22 games last season with Bridgeport, doubling his win total this season in seven fewer games. The Czechia-born backstop has allowed three or fewer goals in 11 straight starts, including a shutout on Nov. 11 at Abbotsford.

AFAN RUNNING: Barracuda forward Egor Afanasyev is set to play his 300th career game (NHL/AHL/KHL) on Saturday. The former Predators second-rounder has six points (4+2=6) in his last seven games after notching just five points in his first 17 outings to start the year. Afanasyev was acquired by the Sharks from the Predators for Ozzy Wiesblatt on June 23, 2024. In 2023–24, he set career bests in goals (27), assists (27), points (54), power-play goals (6), shorthanded goals (5), game-winning goals (5), and shots (189) as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. A season ago, he appeared in 53 games with CSKA Moscow (KHL), totaling 21 points (7+14=21).